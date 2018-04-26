The search for better road gravel is leading McLennan County to import it from a source two hours away, at a cost six times more than the county is used to paying.
County officials say the higher price tag means they’ll do less road work, but the roads they build will be of higher quality.
Switching to a vendor in Marble Falls will increase the county’s expense for aggregate road material from about $7 per ton to about $45, county engineer Zane Dunnam said.
“Bottom line, we will not be able to do the same quantity of roads, but the roads we do construct will last longer and therefore there will be a cost savings,” Dunnam said. “The quality of aggregate and roadway materials has degraded over time. It’s to the point now the foremen are having difficulties building county roads, so the engineering office is looking and seeking new places to get higher-quality material.”
McLennan County has traditionally used local sources for its aggregate road material, or washed gravel. After road and bridge department foremen asked for better material for building and maintaining county roads, Dunnam’s office consulted the Texas Department of Transportation for recommendations. Dunnam said the county wants its roads to meet TxDOT standards of quality.
County commissioners in the past month made a deal to buy the material from Capitol Aggregates Inc. out of Marble Falls. The Precinct 1 Road and Bridge Department was the first department to purchase the material.
“I anticipate all four precincts will order the higher-quality aggregate in the near future,” Dunnam said. “Some precincts may be waiting to see how other precincts think about this new stuff.”
Instead of bidding for a company, the county piggy-backed off a state contract to get the higher-quality company, Purchasing Director Ken Bass said.
The TxDOT Waco office receives its aggregate road material from Burnet and Bell counties, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said.
Roberts said TxDOT doesn’t use local companies because they don’t provide the quality or consistency needed for roadwork. But that’s not new for TxDOT. Roberts said the department sourced its aggregate road material from outside McLennan County for years. This time of year, TxDOT uses an aggregate mixture as it seal-coats roads with a protective surface to extend the life of roadways.
“We’re in the process of seal-coating just over 170 miles of state, U.S. and farm-to-market roadways in our eight-county Waco district,” Roberts said. “That’s a considerable amount of aggregate that’s going to be used for those roadways. That project for what we’re doing districtwide is $8 million.”
Finding the higher-quality material was a challenge for several reasons.
The county is considered a small customer compared to the construction industry as a whole, Dunnam said. Local gravel companies set up quarry machines, or stone extractors, for larger clients, and reconfiguring the machines to county specifications costs too much time and money, he said.
“They are going to keep their bigger clients happy,” Dunnam said.
The shortage isn’t an issue for the city of Waco, which doesn’t have a penetration seal program anymore, Waco City Manager Wiley Stem III said. The city uses a different process.
The city lays a different type of surface and overlay material, said Jim Reed, the city’s engineering capital program manager.
“They don’t deal with curb and gutter and urban situations,” Reed said. “With theirs, they’re spraying asphalt and you don’t have to worry about it getting on people’s driveways.”
The new aggregate road material is a cleaner version than what’s locally available, Dunnam said. During road construction, a layer of sticky asphaltic material is spread, before a truck follows spreading the aggregate road material. The rocks are then compressed into the roadway.
“When getting this very dirty aggregate from the local quarries, as you can imagine, dirt does not stick to asphalt,” Dunnam said.
The process results in a more frequent need for road maintenance, he said. And the asphaltic material is expensive, he said.
Local companies also weren’t provided uniform grade rock, Dunnam said. The supply included very small to extra-large rock sizes, he said. As the county’s machines were set to spread the material along roads, the opening only let the small rocks and dirt through, he said. The uniform graded rock allows the chip spreader to be set to a certain opening size to lay a road that creates a better driving surface, he said.
“The rocks are very clean, multiple faces, which allows good connection to the asphalt as well as a more higher friction surface for the tires,” he said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell said his road and bridge department is in the process of evaluating how the material works after receiving an order. The increased price will certainly reduce the amount of miles that can be completed per year, he said.
“The problem with it is there’s no good gravel left,” Snell said. “When I say no good gravel, it’s dirty and it’s dusty. We bought a whole bunch from one of the material places and we ended up building a wash piece to run trucks under to get some of the dust off.”
The dirty material won’t adhere properly, he said.
“Then after a while, when you drive down a road, you see black spots on the road where there’s very little rock,” he said. “It’s a game you have to play to get enough oil so the rock sticks and not enough you have bleed-throughs.”
But the county hasn’t stopped looking for other options.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones said his foreman and Dunnam on Thursday traveled to Corsicana to take a look at a type of material called lightweight aggregate.
“We’re looking at all options, basically,” Jones said.
Until then, commissioners will have to change their way of thinking in terms of how many roads are done, Jones said.