McLennan County is preparing to fight opioid addiction by putting a one-week limit on the “narcotic pain medications” indigent residents can receive.
Starting Oct. 1, the county’s state-mandated indigent health care program will restrict access to a list of pain medications that includes codeine, hydrocodone, morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl.
“We do have a lot of clients that have been on pain medication for years,” said Eva Cruz Hamby, county health services director. “It’s not a cure. There’s no cure for pain.”
County commissioners approved the painkiller restrictions at their Tuesday meeting. Patients after major surgery could still be eligible for a seven-day supply of those medications based on the physician recommendation, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said.
Some 320 McLennan County residents participate in the county’s indigent health care program. About 20 clients currently receive pain management medications, Cruz Hamby said.
Some of those clients have been on painkillers for years and will need time to wean off the medication, so the county is postponing the rules to the start of fiscal year, she said.
“These pain medications, they could be because of chronic back pain,” Cruz Hamby said. “I think that’s one of our biggest diagnoses.”
Other types of pain medication will remain available, she said.
Depending on the severity of the pain, there are other alternatives to the narcotic medications, including injections, shots, physical therapy, exercises and other non-addictive medications, she said.
“I’m sure we’re going to get a lot of pushback,” she said.
Providers wrote nearly a quarter of a billion opioid prescriptions in 2013, enough to provide a bottle of pills to every American adult, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common drugs involved in prescription opioid overdose deaths include methadone, OxyContin and Vicodin, according to the CDC. More than 350,000 people have died from an opioid overdose between 1999 and 2016, according to the CDC.
Addiction concerns led the county in 2015 to limit narcotic pain medications to patients who were in pain management, Cruz Hamby said.
However, her office consulted with a pain management provider and determined that the policy wasn’t helping clients deal with painkiller dependency. Clients were left to decide if they wanted to try alternative methods to deal with their pain, but no clients wanted alternative options, she said.
“It’s to help them,” she said. “It’s a sensitive subject.”
The county’s indigent program is limited to county residents who have less than $2,000 in resources and earn less than 21 percent of the federal income guidelines for poverty. The state Legislature more than 30 years ago mandated that counties without a hospital district or public hospital must provide basic health care services to such residents.
“We try to be very diligent in making sure everyone on the program is truly eligible,” Cruz Hamby said.
Under the state law, the county’s indigent health care budget can be no more than 8 percent of its general budget. Cruz Hamby said McLennan County has never needed that much.
For the current fiscal year, $3,626,250 is included in the indigent health care budget, said Frances Bartlett, first assistant county auditor. Eight percent of the county’s current general fund budget is $8,721,312, Bartlett said.
Locally, several law enforcement agencies have said they are considering equipping officers with naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoes.
In November, county commissioners filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court Western District, Waco division against the country’s largest opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors.
Commissioners retained the law firms of Haley & Olson P.C., and Harrison Davis Steakley Morrison Jones P.C. to hold companies responsible for flooding the community with prescription opioids and fueling an opioid-abuse epidemic by prioritizing profits over people.
For every 100 people in McLennan County, 77 opioid prescriptions were dispensed in 2015, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state average for the class of pain killers was 59.8 prescriptions per 100 people, and the national average was 70.6 prescriptions per 100 people, Haley & Olson attorney Craig D. Cherry said at the time.
The county’s lawsuit followed a similar suit, filed on behalf of Upshur County on Sept. 29, that marked the first lawsuit by a Texas governmental body against pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. Opioid addiction was declared a national emergency by President Donald Trump in October.
Also at the meeting Tuesday, commissioners agreed to shorten the contract for the jail medical doctor because of his personal medical issues.
Dr. James R. Hodges’ contract will now end July 31 instead of a year from that date.
County Judge Scott Felton said Hodges had major back surgery a few weeks ago, then later was involved in a car accident that further damaged his back. The agreement to end the contract early was a mutual one, he said.
Chapman said county officials will work “probably pretty fast and furious” to issue a request for qualifications to get a new medical doctor for the jail. The jail hasn’t lost services with Hodges recent absences, Chapman said. A nurse practitioner has been on site, he said.