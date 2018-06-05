Berkeley Anderson opened a letter from McLennan County requesting that she volunteer for a salary grievance committee, then she turned to the internet to understand what was being asked of her.
“I remember I had to Google it because I’ve never heard of it before,” Anderson said Tuesday.
Since Feb. 20, McLennan County commissioners have been drawing names out of a bucket in an effort to fill the nine-member committee and get alternates lined up. Elected officials and department heads can go to the committee to challenge their salaries, which are set by the commissioners court each year. Challenges have to be made before commissioners adopt a budget for a given year, typically by late August.
The committee, established by a 30-year-old state law, is rarely called on. But because so many people decline to serve, commissioners in recent years have had to spend months drawing names and reaching out to potential members to keep the committee filled.
For Anderson, there was no question whether she would participate, once she learned what exactly the committee does, that is.
She sees the work as fulfilling a civic duty and a way to participate in local government and help regulate the system, said Anderson, who manages the teen dating violence prevention program at the Family Abuse Center. Serving is another reminder to local government officials that residents care about their decisions, she said.
Printed on a small piece of paper, folded up, and in a bucket, Anderson’s name was one of the first drawn this year. Despite repeat drawings since, the county still needs volunteers, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said. The nine members are committed, but alternates are still needed, Chapman said.
He does not know why residents do not want to participate, but the fact that the committee only meets if a contentious issue comes up could be off-putting, he said.
County Judge Scott Felton said he assumes other counties have similar issues filling their salary grievance committees, but any changes would have to come from the state Legislature.
If, after a hearing, all nine members of the committee vote to change a salary set by commissioners, the committee's decision is binding in the county budget, according to state statute. If six to eight members vote for a change, the decision goes before commissioners as a recommendation, according to the statute.
Names for potential committee members drawn from a list of people who have served on a grand jury in the past calendar year, and members serve for one year, according to the statute.
Felton said he thinks some people, once they learn what the committee is for, say, “I have enough problems of my own. I don’t need to fix your problems.”
Others recognize the opportunity to help the community in a small way, he said.
Felton said he could only recall one time the salary grievance committee has met since he was elected in 2012.
“The time it did happen, I think the meeting lasted 30 minutes,” he said.