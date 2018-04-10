McLennan County sold a $31.5 million bond Tuesday and plans to sell more to cover a $40 million overhaul of the 60-acre site that includes the Extraco Events Center, Paul Tyson Field and The Lake Air Little League complex.
The $40 million estimate is up from an initial estimate of $34.4 million from Populous, the architecture firm the county hired for the project. Material costs have risen since the initial estimate, County Judge Scott Felton said.
“Once we have selected a construction manager at risk we’ll have that entity do some hard numbers,” Felton said. “We’re not going to have all the money that we need for the project in one bond sale.”
Voters approved countywide venue taxes on hotel stays and car rentals to pay for the project. The proposal includes a new multipurpose facility connected to the Extraco Events Center coliseum, new livestock facilities and the rebuilding and relocation of Paul Tyson Field and the Lake Air Little League fields.
The bond county commissioners sold Tuesday is for 30 years with a 2.2 interest rate. It was sold to San Antonio-based Frost Bank, and Frost Bank sold half the bond to locally-owned Extraco Bank.
Commissioners plan to refinance the initial bond after 90 days, which will allow them to extend the repayment to 40 years, Felton said.
Summer figures on hotel occupancy tax collections will help determine how much the county can get in its next bond sale, Felton said.
Since the venue taxes went into effect, the county has gotten eight payments on the vehicle rental tax and seven on the hotel tax, said Mark McLiney, senior managing director for SAMCO Capital Markets, the county's financial adviser.
The county is on track to generate $1.95 million a year from the taxes, McLiney said.
The county was able to get a favorable interest rate on its first bond for the project, despite its short track record collecting the taxes, he said. Four of the first seven months of the hotel tax have fallen on the county's slowest months for hotel occupancy, he said.
Though the county has a short history collecting the tax, local hotel occupancy has been increasing for years, Felton said.
“If you look back historically, the only year we’ve had a drop in hotel revenue is when the recession hit in 2007, it dropped 3 percent, and the next year it went up 3 percent,” Felton said. “Since then, it’s close to somewhere between probably 6 and 9 percent increase each year.”
McLennan County voters in May 2017 agreed to the Extraco project by approving a 5 percent tax on short-term car rentals and a 2 percent hotel occupancy tax. Revenue from the taxes can only go to renovations of the site off Bosque Boulevard, co-owned in part by the county, city of Waco and Waco Independent School District.
When a county authorizes a venue tax it has one year to sell the bond or the tax goes away, McLiney said.