McLennan County is negotiating a contract with John W. Erwin General Contractor Inc. to oversee an overhaul of the 60-acre site around the Extraco Events Center.
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, county commissioners picked the Waco company as their first choice to handle the estimated $40 million project, which includes work at the county’s Extraco Events Center, the city of Waco’s Lake Air Little League complex and Waco Independent School District’s Paul Tyson Field.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones cast the sole opposing vote.
Jones said after the meeting he preferred selecting the lowest bidder, Mazanec Construction Co. Inc., of Waco, to serve as the construction manager at risk for the project.
“I know Mazanec and I know what good work they do, and they came in with the lower bid,” Jones said. “I think Erwin’s will do us a fine job and I’m looking forward to working with them.”
County Judge Scott Felton said the final contract should be signed in a few days.
“We’re real anxious to get started on costing this project out and see if we’re going to have enough money to pay for all of it,” Felton said.
Commissioners already sold a $31.5 million bond for the voter-approved project.
“Now we’ll refund the bond,” Felton said. “We think we can increase that amount by about $2.5 million. That would get us up to $33.5 million or so. That should do most of the project, and, we will have extra cash that’s generated after debt service, in other words, our note payment.
“If our note payment is $1.5 million a year, but our revenue’s $2 million a year, then we’d have extra money we’d be saving to finish the project. We can either use that cash directly or leverage it. Other words, go to the bank and say, ‘We’ve got this constant stream of money, and we want to borrow X amount of dollars to finish this project.’ We feel comfortable that over time we’ll generate enough money to finish the project.”
Revenue to pay off the bond will come from a venue tax on hotel stays and vehicle rentals voters approved in May.
County leaders have said they will not have a reliable cost estimate until the contractor is hired.
“(John W. Erwin General Contractor Inc.) immediately will get with Populous, our architecture firm, and they’ll start going facility by facility, project by project, to look at it and its design,” Felton said. “They may have some suggestions to the architect for changes, possibly, or not. More than likely there will be some modifications for that. The big job is to go in and start costing those out. The general contractor will know pretty close what it will cost to build it, building by building, facility by facility, and then they’ll start contacting (subcontractors) and see if they can meet the financial expectations.”
Felton is still holding out hope construction can start before the year ends.
“I’m real excited to be at this point. It’s been a long time coming,” Felton said. “It really kind of redefines that whole area out there. There’s going to be a lot of young people that benefit from this project, from what all happens on the Heart of Texas Fairgrounds, Waco Independent School District having good facilities, and Lake Air Little League area too.”
Six companies originally submitted proposals to run the project. Mazanec Construction and MW Builders, of Temple, were the other two finalists, along with Erwin.