McLennan County commissioners heard pitches Tuesday from three companies vying for the contract to oversee the redevelopment of the 60-acre site around the Extraco Events Center.
Commissioners are expected to decide May 29 which company to start negotiations with for the $40 million project.
“We want it done right and that’s why we’re going through this process,” County Judge Scott Felton said. “It’s a high-profile project that’s really transforming for the county.”
Six companies submitted proposals to run the project, which includes work at the Extraco Events Center, Paul Tyson Field and the Lake Air Little League complex.
The county selected as finalists John W. Erwin General Contractor Inc. and Mazanec Construction Co. Inc., both of Waco, and MW Builders, of Temple.
All three companies are highly qualified, Felton said.
The price tag for the overhaul will not be finalized until a construction manager-at-risk is hired and creates a strategy to proceed. A construction manager-at-risk plans a construction project, hires subcontractors, assumes the risk of construction and guarantees the construction cost.
“The construction manager is going to have to be the eyes, the ears, the everything on the project,” said Mike Dixon, an attorney hired to represent the county.
Commissioners have already sold a $31.5 million bond for the project. In an election last year, voters approved a venue tax on hotel stays and car rentals to pay for the project.
Founded in 1969, Mazanec Construction Co. employees told commissioners about projects the company has handled, including the Lorena High School gym, Baylor University equestrian facility and the Midway ISD agricultural barn, among others. Representatives said the company's use of technology, its company-owned construction equipment and its experience with large-scale projects set it apart.
John W. Erwin General Contractor representatives discussed the amount of money the company has saved its customers, including the county, by working efficiently on projects. They discussed the company's work on the Elliston Chapel at Baylor and the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in Waco.
Founded in 1972, MW Builders representatives said the company is 100 percent employee-owned and performs work throughout the country. It also has a deep set of resources available through its parent company, MMC Corp. The company has built a similar facility in Midland County and is finishing another similar project in Bell County, officials said.