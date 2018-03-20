McLennan County commissioners voiced support Tuesday for helping the city of Mart with road work planned as part of an overhaul of city infrastructure.
A formal resolution is still to come, and a more detailed interlocal agreement will be drafted as Mart gets further along with the project to renew its water supply and distribution systems. The project is funded by a $17.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant and will also require several roads to be torn up to access water lines, then be rebuilt.
Mart came away from the meeting with a pledge for more support from the county than city leaders had anticipated, Mayor Pro Tem Henry Witt III said.
A request for the support on the commissioners' agenda Tuesday was sponsored by Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson, who was not at the meeting because of the flu, his administrative assistant, Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, said.
Gibson, whose term ends Dec. 31, has missed the last 20 meetings. He has attended 23 of the 61 meetings since Jan. 1, 2017.
Witt has said the city was forced to request support from the full commissioners court because of Gibson's inaction.
James Lee Davis, a Mart native who has contributed to other public work in the city, has promised to contribute $850,000 to the project if the county agrees to help. Davis, founder of West Texas Gas, has already given $400,000 to the project.
Mart resident and investor Kollin Behrghundi said during the meeting that Mart residents have responded vocally to ask for support from other commissioners in Gibson's absence. Behrghundi said the county's help rebuilding roads will support the county’s tax base as potential investors and contractors will finally land in Mart.
“With these roads we could jump start and solidify our collective successful future for the next half a century and beyond,” he said. “Simply put, these roads are the future of Mart, Texas.”
Mart resident speaking during commissioners court about the roads. pic.twitter.com/I6HG12wFF4— Cassie L. Smith (@SmithCassie) March 20, 2018
Commissioners said they could not finalize any decision without a contract.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones suggested a resolution to formally show the county’s support for Mart.
“These dollars are too important to play politics with,” Jones said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell and County Judge Scott Felton echoed support for a resolution.
“I hope it gives you the confidence to move forward with your lenders and benefactors,” Felton said.
Commissioners agreed to put a resolution on the agenda for their next regularly scheduled meeting.
The USDA grant focuses on improving the city of Mart’s water infrastructure and distribution. However, since many of the water lines run under city streets, the city aims to extend the grant money by partnering with the county, said Tom Caponi, with MRB Gray, the city’s engineer. The city does not want to replace a water line where a street is in good condition, so the focus will be on the worst streets, Caponi said. About 15 miles of the total 23 miles of road in the city of mart need major repair, Caponi said.
Witt, who is leading the USDA project for the city, said city leaders are aware 20 miles of roadwork would take county crews several years, and that timeline is understandable.
Chisolm-Miller said Gibson has committed the Precinct 2 road and bridge department to supporting the city with streets classified as integral connecting links in the county road system by providing equipment, personnel and materials. She said he recommended the city pay material costs and the county provide labor for the remaining streets in the project.
Nikkey Freeman was among the Mart residents who spoke before the final vote encouraging commissioners to work with the city. Freeman said she moved to Mart in 1981.
She said she was addressing commissioners as someone who loves the city. Freeman said Mart city leaders worked tirelessly for years to first get the grant in 2015 and have continue to move the project forward.
“Do not leave us in a metaphorical and literal pothole,” Freeman said. “We all know that’s where we are. Please help us and be part of our success story.”
Witt said after the meeting that if Precinct 2 provides the labor and material for major connecting streets and the county partners for the remaining streets with the city covering the cost of material, city leaders would be ecstatic with that level of support.
“That’s better than what we anticipated leaving with today,” Witt said.