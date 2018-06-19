McLennan County commissioners Tuesday took action to extend the life of the bond that will cover the revitalization of the 60-acre site anchored by the Extraco Events Center.
Commissioners refunded the $31.5 million in bonds issued in April to add more money to the amount generated, said Mark McLiney, senior managing director for SAMCO Capital Markets, the county’s financial adviser. The term of the bond was extended from 30 to 40 years, with a 4.32 percent fixed interest rate that McLiney called “incredibly low.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said McLiney is popular in the bond industry.
“He tends to undersell and overperform, and I think he’s good at that,” Perry said. “You want somebody that’s not going to get you in trouble.”
McLennan County voters approved countywide venue taxes on hotel stays and car rentals to pay for the project. The taxes are projected at least to generate $2.63 million a year, McLiney said. However, the county has seen 10 percent to 11 percent growth a year in local hotel occupancy, so the amount is likely to be more, he said.
“The method, the madness, the problems we had getting there, all of the planning came out exactly where we thought we would,” McLiney said.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a contract with John W. Erwin General Contractor Inc. for phase one of the overhaul of the fairgrounds property.
John W. Erwin General Contractor is now the construction manager at-risk for the project to oversee the project that includes property owned by the county, city of Waco, and Waco Independent School District.
John W. Erwin was one of six contractors that applied for the role of construction manager at-risk, which is paid a “CMR rate” for its services in each phase.
“One thing we did accomplish in negotiations, every one of the proposers came in and when they were asked about, ‘Well do you see having to raise your CMR rate in phase two?’ ... every one of them said, ‘No,’” County Attorney Mike Dixon said. “That’s a good development.”
Budget issues
In other business Tuesday, commissioners discussed budget issues for fiscal year 2019, which begins Oct. 1.
Three justice of the peace officials presented a consolidation plan to help save money in future budgets.
The Texas Department of State Health Services’ Vital Statistics Unit audited the registration districts within the county and recommended the consolidation. The plan was presented by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace James E. Lee, Jr.; Precinct 1, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley; and Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Brian Richardson. The Justice of the Peace in Precinct 1, Place 2 and Precinct 5 aren’t affected by the change, the trio said. Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge David W. Pareya elected not to participate in the program, Lee said.
The state health services department suggested one office handle the vital registration process. Consolidation would provide for a more efficient practice, better quality and fraud control, decreased financial burden and duplication of services among other reasons, according to the audit. McLennan County Clerk Andy Harwell would handle the birth and death records.
In 2015, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District registered 4,368 births and 1,880 deaths. Meanwhile, Precinct 1, Place 1 registered 0 deaths, and 46 deaths; Precinct 2 registered two births and 16 deaths; Precinct 3 registered 16 births and 124 deaths; and Precinct 4 registered four births and 99 deaths.
“We go out and buy this paper and it just sits there,” Lee said, adding the state documents are expensive.
“I don’t think it’s very long before the state is going to require this,” Hensley added.
Commissioners agreed to the idea. The elected officials will bring back a resolution for a formal vote.
Appraisal district
Commissioners Tuesday also accepted the proposed 2019 budget for the McLennan County Appraisal District, which is funded by all taxing entities in the county.
The overall budget is a decrease of 3.8 percent from the fiscal year 2018 budget.
Perry said the 2018 budget included an additional management position that was ultimately never filled, and not included in the upcoming budget.
“We try to keep as lean as a staff down there as possible,” said Perry, who sits on the MCAD board. “So we didn’t end up needing that person.”
The proposed budget also includes less for legal fees.
“Any time that we’re sued in district court by an entity, and say, we lose, the jury fines us, we have to pay our legal fees and whoever sued us per state law,” Perry said. “It’s hard to forecast. … We’re more comfortable and better at forecasting what may be coming.”
The proposed appraisal district budget includes a cost-of-living adjustment of 2.5 percent for each of the 42 employees.
McLennan County’s fourth-quarter payment to the district will also decrease by $72,384.
The current year’s budget saw a surplus, and since the district can’t carry a contingency, it divides the surplus among the 45 taxing entities, which includes 20 school districts, 19 cities, the county and five other entities.
Perry said instead of writing each entity a check, the district deducts the amount from the last payment of the year. The district collected $385,000 more than needed, according to county documents.
Incentive pay
Commissioners also approved all incentive payments to county employees as presented by Human Resources Director Amanda Talbert.
This marks the second payout for the two-year-old program to award employees with a 2 percent bonus at the end of the year. Full-time employees, excluding elected and appointed officials and department heads, are eligible for the bonuses. The incentive pay was based on performance reviews. Few employees received the full 2 percent.
The pre-trial services department was the only department to award all its employees — three in this case — with the full 2 percent. Human Resources awarded two of its four employees the full 2 percent, and County Judge Scott Felton awarded two of his three employees the full two percent.