The McLennan County Commissioners Court has agreed to help Mart with an overhaul of its water system as absences from the commissioner representing the city have continued.
Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday declaring their intent to help Mart with street work connected to the water system rehabilitation project, which is funded primarily with a $17.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
City of Mart leaders said they had to request help from the full commissioners court because of a lack of representation from Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson. Gibson, who has served almost three decades, was not at the meeting Tuesday, marking 21 commissioners court meetings in a row Gibson has missed.
The resolution states major rehabilitation is necessary for the health, safety and welfare of the Mart and that the county will enter an interlocal agreement with the city to help with road work once the design and planning process is complete.
County Judge Scott Felton said adopting a resolution before an interlocal agreement is ready will help Mart with its contracting agencies in knowing the project would be backed by the county.
“Those expenses won’t come until after our next budget year,” Felton said. “This is a way just to give them an indication we’re willing to work with them, specifically on that project.”
The project will improve water availability and pressure, water quality and fire protection, and reduce water loss, a valuable resource for the entire county, according to the resolution. A city the size of Mart would not be able to undertake such a project without grant funding, according to the resolution.
“Although the $17 million amount is very substantial; the costs of these types of projects are significant, and even such a large sum is not sufficient to carry out all of the improvements that may be needed,” the resolution states. “Therefore, stretching the project funding to cover as much action rehabilitation of the water system as possible is very important.”
Gibson, the only Democrat on the court, is not seeking re-election, and his term ends Dec. 31. He has attended 23 of the 62 meetings since Jan. 1, 2017.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said showing the court’s support for the project in Mart was important because of indecision in the absence of leadership in Precinct 2.
“This is a very big project to them, and I felt it’s essential they understand the county does support them and we do want to see them take this project and make it transformational for Mart,” Perry said.
The city has worked for a commitment from the county concerning the project for a few years, Mayor Pro Tem Henry Witt III said. City leaders are grateful commissioners recognize the project’s significance, Witt said.
“Difficulties in negotiating an agreement with Precinct 2 have been well documented,” Witt said. “This agreement will be between Mart and the county, not with Precinct 2. However, any precinct, including Precinct 2 can participate, if the commissioner of that precinct is willing.”
The county’s commitment is one of the last pieces needed before the city can go out for bids, he said.
“We are hoping to do that soon, so construction can start late this summer,” Witt said.
Once the planning and design process identifying the streets or portions of streets affected are complete, the county will enter into an interlocal agreement with the city to help with the street work, states the resolution.