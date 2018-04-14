On about seven acres of rural property outside Riesel, Clarence Holder is in his element.
“I like doing this. It’s a job, and let me tell you, I like my job,” the 66-year-old said. “I just love what I do. I am just a cowboy.”
For the last 30 years, Holder has helped authorities in and around Central Texas wrangle loose livestock for a variety of reasons. In the last two weeks, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators have called on Holder to assist in two animal seizures in China Spring and Bruceville-Eddy after property owners were suspected of neglecting more than 40 animals.
“I’ve been working for the county for 30 years and I’ve probably picked up hundreds of animals over the years,” Holder said. “I don’t only pick up for the county. Matter of fact, I did a job where I had to pick up some calves behind DFW airport, but it’s always an interesting job.”
‘Definitely a necessity’
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease nicknamed Holder the county’s “Contract Cowboy” after the recent livestock seizures on behalf of the county. Kilcrease said Holder is the only option for local law enforcement who find themselves needing help with loose, injured or neglected animals.
“Unfortunately, there are not a lot of people who do that. He is definitely a necessity,” Kilcrease said. “There are a lot of cowboys here, but there is no one that will do the job that Clarence does.”
Holder has also helped wrangle animals from crashes, including one in 2010, when a semi hauling 87 cattle rolled over on Waco’s traffic circle. Sheriff’s Capt. Steve January said Holder’s help was vital last week in collecting seven horses in Bruceville-Eddy that were taken to Holder’s property.
“He is probably one of the most dependable people for this job impounding animals,” January said. “He comes whenever we call him, and we never have a problem getting the animals to a safe place.”
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police have also used Holder’s services several times for loose animals. He said Holder’s skills are remarkable, especially when dealing with unpredictable livestock.
“Loose cattle, Loose horses and any kind of loose livestock in the city, Clarence is always our go-to guy,” Swanton said. “He is a true cowboy at his best and is very good at what he does.”
Care of animals
A team of about 40 horses and several cattle, two bottle calves, two goats and a pig roamed Holder’s property last week. Most of the animals came from individuals unable to care for the livestock, and all of the horses showed signs of neglect from improper care.
“They are definitely more active now. They have more energy. They are getting healthy,” Holder said. “If I had horses that I couldn’t take care of, I would just give them away, because no animal should be treated like that.”
Holder said a bag of multi-purpose livestock feed costs about $8.50, and a large round hay bale is at least $60. Trentin Bolden, the China Spring horse trainer whose animals were seized late last month, was ordered to pay the county at least $9,400 for the animals’ care.
Authorities say that cost will grow as long as the horses stay at Holder’s property. The county will pay Holder $10 per animal, per day, as long as the animals are on Holder’s property under the seizure order.
Any animals that are not claimed by their owners will be up for sale in a public auction at a later date. Any animals that cannot be sold at auction will be released to a nonprofit animal shelter, officials said.