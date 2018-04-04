McLennan County commissioners used a provision in state law to put a spending limit on Precinct 2 Lester Gibson’s road and bridge department budget.
Commissioners also recently enacted the so-called “lame-duck law,” for outgoing District Attorney Abel Reyna, whose re-election bid ended when he lost the Republican primary last month.
Commissioners on Tuesday placed a $5,000 spending limit for the Precinct 2 road and bridge department. Any spending past the $5,000 limit must be approved by the full commissioners court.
State local government code section 130.908 allows county leaders to put spending limits on an incumbent who is not re-elected to their office.
Gibson, who has served almost three decades, is not seeking re-election, and his term ends Dec. 31. He was not at the meeting Tuesday when commissioners put the limit in place. It marked the 21st commissioners meeting in a row he has missed. He has attended 23 of the 62 meetings since Jan. 1, 2017. McLennan County commissioners make $96,284 a year.
County Auditor Stan Chambers said commissioners have no spending limit now except for what is approved each year for each department’s budget.
“The only limit is the budget itself. The budget serves as a limit,” Chambers said.
The provision limiting Gibson's spending went into effect immediately, he said.
The Precinct 2 road and bridge department has a $2.8 million budget, including $1.3 million for salaries and benefits, according to county documents.
“Our budget starts Oct. 1,” Chambers said last month when commissioners placed a limit on Reyna's office. “If somebody was beat and spent all their budget between October and December, the new person coming into office in January wouldn’t have any money.”
Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, Gibson's administrative assistant, will face Donis “D.L.” Wilson in the November general election for Gibson's seat.
Chambers said since Gibson chose not to run for re-election the provision was considered for his position as it was for Reyna.
Before this year, the last time commissioners enacted the lame-duck statute was Nov. 18, 2014, according to county records. At that time, commissioners placed spending limits for the district clerk, and justices of the peace for Precinct 1, Place 1, and Precinct 4.