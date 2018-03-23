The Democratic nominee in a McLennan County commissioner race is fighting back in-person and online against rumors that Precinct 2 employees have been instructed not to do business in Mart.
Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, administrative assistant for County Commissioner Lester Gibson, will face Republican nominee Donis “D.L.” Wilson in the November general election. Chisolm-Miller denied she encouraged Precinct 2 road and bridge employees to boycott business in Mart because many in the city support her opponent.
The rumors are an attempt to turn a serious election into a sideshow, Chisolm-Miller said.
During the regularly-scheduled commissioners court meeting Tuesday, Mart resident Nikkey Freeman told commissioners Mart is being treated poorly out of hatred.
“We will certainly not have positive outcomes with certain individuals issuing under-the-table directives for county employees to avoid Mart like the plague,” she said.
During the meeting, Freeman did not say who she believes gave the county employees the instruction to avoid Mart businesses. She has since said she believes it was Chisolm-Miller.
After the meeting, Chisolm-Miller confronted Freeman.
“I went up to her after court, and she didn’t want to engage me in a real conversation,” Chisolm-Miller said. “She wasn’t trying to get the truth. She was just saying it.”
Chisolm-Miller said she will sue for defamation of character if she discovers who is spreading the rumor.
“The law says you can’t attribute something to another person that’s not true. It’s slander,” she said. “I understand there’s an area for Facebook dialogue. When you come into commissioners court and you put it on the official record, then it takes on a different life.”
Freeman recalls those moments after the meeting differently.
“I was surprised to see her chase me out of commissioners court,” she said. “Just to try and negate anything I said and make me seem insignificant is just not OK.”
Freeman said Chisolm-Miller’s reaction to her comments only bolsters her belief that the candidate has done just what her friends have said.
Freeman, who has lived in Mart since 1981, said the county employees who told her about the directive are lifelong friends and she has no reason to doubt them. She said Thursday that her friends told her Chisolm-Miller threatened to fire anyone who shopped in Mart. Attempts by the Tribune-Herald to discuss the matter with county employees directly have been unsuccessful.
Chisolm-Miller said Friday she has not looked into the claim. However, after the commissioners court meeting, she said she logged onto Facebook and saw in a Mart community group’s page where individuals had attributed the directive to her.
“I didn’t say that,” she said of the directive, adding she does not know if someone else made the request of employees. “I just know I didn’t say it.”
On the Mart community group Facebook page, Chisolm-Miller wrote, “Whoever says they know for a fact that I made any of these statements, please let me know who you are so I may proceed with legal action for defamation of character.”
She said she made the post because she needed to put a stop to the lies. There is a First Amendment right to free speech, but it must be truthful, she said.
“I’m not threatening a lawsuit. What I’m saying is if it’s going to be said and spread around as truth, I’m going to address it,” she said.
Precinct 2 Road and Bridge Foreman Ronnie Roddy declined to comment on the situation.
“You’ll have to deal with Commissioner Gibson on that,” Roddy said.
Gibson did not return calls for comment.
Mart ISD Trustee Sara Deike also attended the meeting Tuesday, where she took the time to ask the court, as a resident, to help with a city road project.
She left the meeting with Freeman, and when she turned around, she said she saw Chisolm-Miller “in Nikky’s face, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, wait a minute.’ “
“I flat out told her if you want support from our part of the county it would behoove you to not accuse people of lying,” Deike said. “She kept interrupting me. There was no communicating with her. There was no conversation that was going to go on. … I was just disappointed. You’re a candidate. You’re wanting to represent an area we live in.”
Deike said in the grand scheme of things, whether the accusations are true or not, a candidate or employee of the county should not accuse a resident of lying.
“My biggest fear is I don’t want anybody else to fear speaking up in public,” Deike said.
County Judge Scott Felton said he had not been approached by anyone concerned about the allegations but had heard rumors of the directive a week ago.
“It’s a difficult situation when a commissioners court is looking into an elected official’s area,” Felton said when asked about the county’s response. “But if there’s something going on that’s violating our HR policy, which that sounds like it would be, then HR would need to try to find out the truth about the matter.”
County Human Resources Director Amanda Talbert did not return a message for comment.
Felton said after the meeting Tuesday he left for Lubbock for a weeklong conference and has not been able to follow up on the matter.
Wilson, Chisolm-Miller’s opponent in the election, said he has also been approached by county employees telling the same story Freeman told. No employee would go to human resources or speak to the media out of fear of retaliation or being fired, Wilson said.
“This order didn’t come from Commissioner Gibson,” Wilson said, alluding to the commissioner’s absence from county meetings since September.
The candidate who wins the November 6 election will take office January 1. Gibson is not seeking re-election.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9.