Steven Thompson, 58, held two Styrofoam containers stuffed with pulled pork sandwiches and all the trimmings, as well as a package of cookies "for my grandbaby," while walking through the parking lot of a local jail Saturday.
Thompson's son has been incarcerated about a year on charges of reckless conduct, reportedly striking several cars while driving without a license.
"He committed the crime, but was not in a right state of mind," Thompson said.
Thompson drives from Austin to Waco at least once a month for visits, taking weekend breaks from his job as a maintenance worker.
"Thank you so much," Thompson said, addressing organizers of a community barbecue that saw relatives of prisoners breaking bread with members of law enforcement at the Shepherd Mullens Correctional Visitation Center, 3241 Marlin Highway, next to the Jack Harwell Detention Center.
A breakfast of coffee and doughnuts attracted only a handful of attendees, and organizer Matthew L. Anderson urged latecomers not to leave before picking up a box of pastries for the road. With activities drawing to a close, an estimated 200 people had come and gone throughout the day, said Anderson, spokesman for Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, which co-sponsored the event with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Not bad, but not what he had expected, Anderson said. He had predicted participation by 100 law enforcement officials and more than 400 loved ones.
"But we learned a lot," Anderson said with a smile. "For one thing, we won't serve breakfast next time, just lunch."
He said jail officials were at a loss to explain the light turnout. Relatives who did attend found seats under a large tent, where they could enjoy a free lunch courtesy of Guess Family Barbecue, play board games or chat.
"This is wonderful," Thompson said. "I just wish those inside could enjoy food this good. I don't think they eat quite this well."
Ena Loa, 60, of Chilton, said two nephews and a close friend find themselves behind bars at the Jack Harwell Detention Center. A son also has served time.
Visits can prove emotionally draining, Loa said. She said organizers and volunteers did a good job in making relatives the focus of their compassion and hospitality.
"I think Waco gets it," said Steve Gordon, grassroots strategist for Prison Fellowship, a Virginia-based ministry.
He traveled to Waco from his home base in Fort Worth to take part in the community barbecue, and his organization is seeking to establish a larger presence in this area.
"Most communities, I'm afraid, are asleep when it comes to efforts such as this," Gordon said. "Even if this event did not attract a large number of 'customers,' there were plenty of volunteers, agencies and members of the community out here to create a presence. I did not agree with much of what Hillary Clinton had to say, but I do believe she was right when she said, 'It takes a village.' That's what Waco is seeking to become."
Anderson said sheriff's office Capt. Ricky Armstrong granted a request by Holy Spirit Episcopal Church members to personally visit with inmates about the first-time event. An estimated 350 of the 1,200 inmates who met with church representatives agreed to write letters to loved ones.
"I do expect some kind of, 'What is going on?' and genuine skepticism, and I kind of expect that on both sides," Anderson said last week. "I don't think I'm naive about the kind of tensions that can exist within our community. Partly because the work of law enforcement, it is intrinsically punitive."
Anderson said Saturday that work remains to be done to break down barriers of awkwardness that may have kept some relatives away.
"Sheriff's department people were telling me they typically have four times this many relatives paying visits on a Saturday," Anderson said. "Those who did attend were very grateful for the food and the thought."
"This is something to go before the church, but I'm personally committed for five years," Anderson said of plans for continuing the event. "Planning took a year, and things were harder to get rolling than we imagined, but this remains one of our hopes and dreams."