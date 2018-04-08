The most famous passenger ship in history continues to make history more than 100 years after its fateful sinking by an iceberg, although this time it is Mayborn Museum history being made.
A national tour displaying more than 150 items from the RMS Titanic retrieved from the ocean floor, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” will arrive at the Waco museum in June for a seven-month run, and Mayborn officials have been preparing since 2015 for what they are calling the museum’s first blockbuster show.
“ ‘Titanic’ is just one of the classic blockbuster exhibitions,” museum spokeswoman Rebecca Nall said.
The exhibit, curated and operated by Premier Exhibitions, will be the Mayborn Museum’s longest-running touring exhibit. It also will be the first for which the museum will sell advance tickets online and for timed entries. Those tickets go on sale online and at the museum on Tuesday, April 10, the date the liner left Southampton for New York on its doomed voyage.
The 150 items in the exhibit were retrieved from the Titanic wreckage on the ocean floor more than two miles underwater. The luxury passenger ship famously sank the night of April 15, 1912, after grazing an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean, with an estimated 1,517 passengers and crew drowning. The last of seven recovery expeditions took place in 2010.
Among the artifacts on display: a tea cup, in the liner’s distinctive dark blue china pattern, from the First Class dining room; a pair of women’s dress shoes; part of the ship’s internal telegraph system; and a piece of a chandelier from the First Class smoking room.
The exhibit takes three weeks to set up, compared to the three to four days of the Mayborn’s previous touring shows, Nall said. It leads visitors through sections on the ship’s construction, recreations of several rooms, the liner’s collision with the iceberg, the ship’s subsequent sinking and the deep sea recovery of items found in the wreckage.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” also features stories of passengers and crew members tailored for the touring exhibit’s location. The Mayborn show will include the story of Texans Samuel and Emma Risien of Groesbeck, Nall said.
The Risiens were returning from a trip to South Africa, Emma’s homeland, reportedly with a suitcase of jewels from that country and traveling in Third Class to avoid attention. The couple drowned when the Titanic sank, and the suitcase — if it existed at all — has not been recovered, Nall said.
Special events planned for the run of the Titanic exhibit include a June 1 soiree in cocktail attire, period costumes encouraged, at the Baylor Club following a sneak peek at the exhibit. Tickets to the gala are $100, and tables are available, Nall said.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” is the first at the Mayborn to feature timed entry tickets to help crowd management. Available times are spaced at 15-minute increments and will be sold at wacotitanic.com and at the museum. Anyone who buys tickets in person once the exhibit opens will have to wait for the next available time slot.
Tickets cost $19, $13 for children 2 to 12 years old and $6 for museum members, and include museum admission.
The Mayborn foyer is being rearranged to accommodate waiting lines for the show, with the first-floor cafe moved upstairs to free up space, Nall said. The museum also will work with McLane Stadium for spillover parking, when space at the stadium is available.