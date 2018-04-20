A former restaurant worker who sexually abused at least two young boys in Waco was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday.
A jury in the19th State District Court deliberated 10 minutes before returning maximum sentences for Manuel Delatorre Perez, including fines totaling $20,000.
Jurors had convicted the 45-year-old Perez Thursday on two counts of sexual assault of a child and recommended the maximum punishment of 20 years in prison on each count. Judge Ralph Strother ordered Perez to serve the sentences consecutively, meaning he must serve at least 20 years in prison before he can seek parole.
Perez was on trial for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child because prosecutors Gabrielle Massey and Sydney Tuggle alleged that Perez forced the boy to perform sex acts on him at gunpoint.
But the jury found him guilty on a lesser charge after the boy's testimony Wednesday. The boy said he thought Perez had a gun and held it to his side and back, but he seemed unsure.
Massey and Tuggle argued that Perez, who is being detained on an immigration hold, deserves significant prison time. Perez's attorney, Jack Hurley, asked jurors to consider from two to six-year terms.
In summations, Massey called the boy a hero, saying he had the courage to stand up to Perez and helped save other children from a similar fate.
"On Tuesday, I asked you what does someone who abuses children look like. What does a predator of children look like? That is what they look look like right there," Massey said, pointing to Perez. "He is a wolf in sheep's clothing. He brought these young boys into his web and he paid them to make them part of his world... He goes on our streets, into our community, onto the internet looking for vulnerable young children. What's going to make him stop?"
The boy, now 18, testified he was looking for work in August 2016 and went into Trujillo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2612 LaSalle Ave., where Perez was working. He said Perez offered to help him fill out an application and took him to his home in the 3400 block of Ethel Ave.
When they got there, the boy said Perez pulled out what the boy thought to be a small pistol, stuck it in his side and forced him to perform a sex act on him. Later, Perez performed a sex act on him in Perez’s bedroom, the boy testified.
The boy said he returned to Perez’s house several times after that, but only because Perez threatened to tell his family and friends about what happened if he did not continue to perform sex acts on him.
In summations, Tuggle chided Hurley's sentencing recommendation, calling Perez a sexual predator who needs serious prison time.
"You should be appalled that his attorney just got up here and ask you to look at two years for what he did," Tuggle said. "That should offend you because that is laughable. What do the children in our community deserve? Everything you can do. Everything you can do."
Another boy testified during the trial's punishment phase that he was 12 years old when he met Perez through Grindr, an online networking app geared to gay and bisexual men. He told jurors Perez would pay him $40 or $50 to have sex with him, and they met four or five times.
Punishment testimony also showed Perez was placed on misdemeanor probation in August 2016 after his arrest in a prostitution sting by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.
Perez answered an ad on Craigslist placed by deputies, thinking he was going to have sex with a 19-year-old boy in exchange for a fee, Deputy Joseph Scaramucci testified.