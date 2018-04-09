Yost Zakhary, hounded by a sexual harassment lawsuit and allegations of inappropriate conduct, has ended his long career with the city of Woodway, resigning as city manager and public safety director.
Zakhary submitted a letter of resignation to Woodway City Council members Thursday night, giving a 60-day notice as required by his contract.
However, he told council members, who are scheduled to act on his employment status at a meeting Monday evening, that he would be willing to resign effective immediately if that is what the council desires.
"It's whatever they want to do," Zakhary said Monday morning. "I serve at the pleasure of the council."
Zakhary said he is unsure if he will attend Monday's council meeting. He declined further comment.
Zakhary started working as a dispatcher for the Woodway Public Safety Department in 1979. He resigned as chief March 19 and acknowledged making inappropriate comments to a city employee. Zakhary was appointed chief in 1985 and was named joint public safety director and city manager in 2001.
The council suspended him as city manager March 30 as city officials continued an investigation into allegations that Zakhary created a hostile working environment with persistent inappropriate comments and behavior.
While Woodway City Council members accepted his resignation as public safety director, effective April 11, they allowed him to remain city manager and continue to draw his annual salary of $190,000. Zakhary has been on medical leave recently, recuperating from triple-bypass heart surgery . He is still eligible to draw his retirement from the city.
Sandra Bickel, a 17-year city employee, alleges in a lawsuit filed last month that Zakhary has "permeated" city offices with "ongoing lewd, inappropriate and sexualized comments often directed at specific female employees," and that he "engaged in sexualized, unwanted touching of multiple female employees and/or former employees."
The lawsuit also alleges Zakhary has ridiculed female employees about their weight, breast size and physical appearance and has taken unauthorized photos of at least one female employee's body parts with his cellphone and has shown the photos to others, according to Johnson.
After the March 19 meeting, council members were bombarded with negative public comments for allowing Zakhary to remain in the city manager's position and continue to supervise all city departments. That prompted the council to say that "more serious action must be taken" regarding the sexual harassment allegations.
