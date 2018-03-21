Aydan Matthew McKenna was driving drunk and traveling 108 mph when he went through an intersection, hit a ditch, went airborne and rolled and flipped his car, ejecting his friend from the passenger’s seat and causing his death.
McKenna, 26, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the September 2015 traffic death of his friend, 31-year-old Jason Carl Sorley, a talented artist from Clifton.
McKenna pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter on Monday. Testimony in the punishment phase of his trial started Wednesday. McKenna, a barista at a downtown coffee bar who is seeking probation, has elected to have a jury recommend his punishment.
Prosecutors Amanda Dillon and Amanda Smith rested their case Wednesday afternoon after calling 10 witnesses, including police accident reconstruction specialists who said McKennan lied to them about the circumstances of the wreck that night and evidence showed he was driving 108 mph at the time of the fatal crash.
Defense attorneys Seth Sutton and Jason Milam started putting on character witnesses Wednesday afternoon and called a probation supervisor to explain to the jury about the terms and conditions of probation.
Defense witnesses described McKenna as kind-hearted, caring and compassionate.
In prosecution testimony, Waco police Detective John Clark said McKenna, who suffered serious injuries, told him the night of the accident that another vehicle drove in front of him and he had to swerve to miss it. He said he was driving 40 to 45 mph and lost control of the vehicle when he swerved.
He also told the detective he had four to five glasses of wine earlier that evening and had not had anything to drink for a couple of hours.
Clark said the evidence from the accident scene did not support McKenna’s version of events, adding that there is no way he was driving the speed limit and his 2013 Scion ended up between a bank and a doughnut shop in a retail outlet at the intersection of Wortham Bend Road and China Spring Highway. The crash ejected Sorley about 30 feet from where the car landed and stripped the back axle and back tires from the frame.
Sorley died at a local hospital about six hours after the midnight incident.
Clark also said McKenna’s blood-alcohol content of 0.151, taken three hours after the wreck, is higher than someone who drank four or five glasses of wine hours before, as McKenna claimed.
In defense testimony, Sorley’s father, Arlen Sorley, a retired U.S. Postal Service employee, said he arrived at his home just outside Clifton about 9 p.m. on that night and his son and McKenna where there. He said they obviously had been drinking and McKenna, whom he had not met, became belligerent with him and he asked them both to leave.
He offered to drive McKenna home, although he said he didn’t know where he lived, but McKenna refused and said he wasn’t going anywhere with him, Sorley said.
Sorley, who lost his wife to cancer five weeks before his son’s death, said McKenna left him little choice, so he called Bosque County deputies. A deputy at first told him he was going to take Jason Sorley to jail because he was drunk. However, he reconsidered and decided to drive them both to a friend’s house in Clifton with plans to let them stay there overnight and sleep it off.
Sorley said he got a call a few hours later informing him that his son had been in a terrible accident and he needed to get to the hospital in Waco.
Sorley said he went through a tough time after the deaths of his wife and son in such short a time span. Compounding his grief, he said, is the fact that his granddaughter, who lives with him and was very close to Jason Sorley, blames him for her uncle’s death because he forced them to leave his residence.
“It turned my world around, upside down,” he said, talking about the deaths of his loved ones. “I didn’t know where to go. I didn’t have anybody to talk to and I didn’t know what to do. It was very hard on me, especially with my granddaughter blaming me for Jason’s death.”
Bonnie Keathley, of Georgetown, said she met McKenna in Florida when he started dating her son. When her son moved to Waco, McKenna followed him and got a job here, too.
She said they broke up, but she still talks to McKenna regularly and considers him one of the most “tender-hearted, kind, loving, gentle and empathetic” persons she knows.
“It’s like his life goal to make a difference,” she said.
Brett Jameson, owner of Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits in downtown Waco and McKenna’s employer, told jurors that McKenna developed a close relationship with his mother and practically served as her caregiver after she was diagnosed with brain cancer. He visited her every day after she went into a long-term care facility and was holding her hand when she died, Jameson said.
“He’s one of the most caring, compassionate people I know,” he said.
Defense testimony continues Wednesday morning.
While McKenna is seeking probation, he also faces possible prison time of from two to 20 years.