McLennan Community College softball coach Manuel Ordones’ resignation last week came as the school started a Title IX investigation based on a letter accusing Ordones of inappropriate touching, insults and sexist comments, among other claims.
“Several students have accused our softball coach of behavior that, if true, could constitute Title IX violations, such as a hostile education/athletic/learning environment,” MCC President Johnette McKown wrote to college board members April 27, in an email the Tribune-Herald obtained through an open records request.
That same day, MCC administrators placed Ordones on paid leave and initiated a preliminary investigation under Title IX, the federal law that protects people in education programs from sex-based discrimination. The investigation was closed when Ordones resigned May 2.
McKown said in a telephone interview Friday that she was surprised by the players’ letter, and the school immediately responded. She said no other complaints against Ordones had been filed with the school since he was hired in 2003.
“I was very disappointed when I read the complaints. I was very, very disappointed,” McKown said. “I wish that people who felt like they were in a bad situation, where they’re not safe, if that’s true, that they (would have known) that we would have helped them at that time.”
Calls to Ordones were not returned Friday, and attempts to reach his attorney, Les Palmer, were also unsuccessful.
Ordones coached MCC to a pair of conference championships and four trips to the NJCAA national tournament in his 16 seasons, compiling an overall record of 585-280. He is a former high school baseball coach at Connally High School, and played baseball at Baylor University, helping the Bears reach the College World Series in 1978.
Nine softball players signed the six-page letter of complaint concerning Ordones’ behavior. The players, who asked that officials keep their identity confidential, wrote they they were concerned and felt uncomfortable in the environment in and around the softball program.
“Coach O has ruined the game of softball for a lot of us, which has made this year harder and harder to go through,” the letter states. “He lost the team a while back so we are playing for each other now.”
Players, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the letter was hand delivered to McKown’s office April 25. The letter states Ordones made insulting and sexist comments to players, made a racist remark and inappropriately touched some players.
The letter includes a long list of complaints, including the following statements:
- “He has told us we are ‘not good’ and that is why we are here at McLennan college and not a D1 (Division 1 school).”
- “He makes us feel uneasy as well when we are in huddles because he places his hand on our back and slowly moves down to our hips then gradually our butt.”
- “
- When we turn a routine play or make a good tag, he tells us that ‘that was good for a girl.’ Additionally he tells us how we are going to have to be good wives to our husbands and good mothers to our kids, not taking into the fact that we are focused on school and we might not want that lifestyle in the future.”
- “Makes some girls feel uneasy at times by telling them that ‘they are going to make good (wives).’ On one occasion he told a player ‘he is going to marry them so they can take care of him.’”
- “Makes remarks about girls’ appearances and body weight (hinted that one player gained weight and she needs to lose it in order to be faster when she is perfectly healthy).”
- “He has made a racial remark at a Hispanic player who was not sure of a batting signal. He asked if he should say it (signal) in Spanish for them to understand.”
The letter also raises concerns about fundraising efforts for team clothing and where money raised ended up. The letter states raises concerns about financial aid allocations and aid requests for some players.
In response to the letter, McKown wrote Ordones and placed him on administrative leave while the school started an investigation. McKown’s letter instructed Ordones not to have any communication with current or past players until the school could “develop an accurate picture of the culture associated with the softball team.”
Following Ordones’ resignation, the school will pay out the remainder of his $61,454 annual salary, per his employment contract, documents state.
Assistant coach Jessica Smith coached the team in the Region V North Tournament last weekend, where MCC lost in the regional final, finishing the year 30-13.
Players who spoke with the Tribune-Herald said their concerns were not about playing time, positions or parents’ complaints. They said the letter was completely student-driven and based on experiences of past and current players.
McKown said the school will seek a replacement for Ordones and will focus on the future at MCC.
“We are very serious about maintaing an environment where students are comfortable and want to be here,” she said. “We will continue to do that and probably be more intentional about talking with students about letting us know if they ever do feel uncomfortable.”