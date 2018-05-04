McLennan Community College softball coach Manuel Ordones has resigned less than a week after he was put on leave in an internal investigation.
Ordones submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday, stating he is resigning from coaching and teaching duties at MCC, effective immediately.
Ordones, who became the head softball coach for the Highlassies in 2003, was placed on paid administrative leave April 27 pending the outcome of an internal investigation. MCC spokeswoman Lisa Elliott has declined to comment on what triggered the investigation, saying the school does not comment on personnel matters.
The Tribune-Herald has requested emails under the Texas Public Information Act regarding Ordones’ leave and suspension. The request remained pending Friday.
Assistant coach Jessica Smith was directed to take over head coaching responsibilities while Ordones was on leave. The Highlassies, 26-11 on the season, will open up competition at the Region V North Tournament in McKinney at noon Saturday against Grayson College.
Ordones did not return a phone message from the Tribune-Herald seeking comment. MCC athletics director Shawn Trochim returned a message, confirming Ordones’ resignation.
Ordones coached MCC to a pair of conference championships and four trips to the NJCAA national tournament in his 16 seasons, compiling an overall record of 585-280. He is a former high school baseball coach at Connally High School, and played baseball at Baylor University, helping the Bears reach the College World Series in 1978.