The Baylor University Board of Regents gave another nod of approval Friday to President Linda Livingstone’s academic plan meant to tailor the school into a leading research institution.
“Our aspiration is to be a pre-eminent Christian research university,” Livingstone said. “And we articulate that, because if we can really be viewed among the top universities in the country and strengthen our Christian mission in that process, we will be one of the only universities in the country doing that.”
Livingstone said her goal is for Baylor in the next 10 years to achieve tier-one research status, as defined by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, and to grow its $1.3 billion endowment to more than $2 billion.
She said the plan has broad faculty support.
“Faculty will be very involved in building out the implementation plan,” Livingstone said. “It only happens if the faculty are engaged, so we feel really good about that.”
Alumni have also showed interest and support for the plan during public events around the country that featured Livingstone and board Chairman Joel Allison, Allison said.
“I think they’re really interested, again, about the strategy,” Allison said of the alumni, students and parents at the events. “We haven’t had time to focus on that over the last, unfortunately, several years. So now you see a plan, you hear a plan. Here are our pillars, and here’s what we’re trying to do.”
Livingstone’s plan, known as “Illuminate,” stands on four pillars: an “unambiguously Christian educational environment; transformational undergraduate education; research and scholarship marked by quality, impact and visibility; and nationally recognized programs in human performance through arts and athletics.”
She also revealed five research and academic initiatives of the plan: health, data sciences, materials science, human flourishing and ethics, and an expanded presence in Latin America.
Allison said Livingstone has been the best executive he has worked with.
“She has truly taken hold of leading the university,” he said. “She has tremendous support from the board. … We’re very enthusiastic about Illuminate and what it can offer and where it takes Baylor into the future.”
Regent turnover
The board re-elected Allison to his second year as chairman.
Ron Murff, the board chairman throughout Baylor’s sexual assault scandal, cycled off the board on Friday, in accordance with governance standards enacted last year as part of its response to the scandal. Regents David Harper, Linda Brian, Wayne Fisher, Bob Beauchamp and student regent Hannah Vecseri also cycled off.
Degree-holding alumni elected Katie Jo Baumgardner Luningham, a 2011 graduate, and Gordon Wilkerson, a 1982 graduate, to represent alumni on the board. Three alumni-elected positions were added to the board as part of a 2016 settlement of lawsuits between the university and the Baylor Alumni Association, which changed its name to the Baylor Line Foundation as part of the settlement.
Budget approval
The board approved a $660.1 million operating budget for 2018-19. It is about $40 million more than last year’s.
The board also approved several new academic programs: a doctorate in preaching; a doctorate in occupational therapy; a master’s in classics and joint bachelor’s and master’s in classics; a master’s in teaching and joint bachelor’s and master’s in teaching; and a U.S. Army graduate program in anesthesia nursing.