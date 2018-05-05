A black Tennessee walking horse named Anakin has the Baylor Riding Association wrapped around his skinny hoof. He’s gangly, far from the picture of health, and old enough at 20 years for banishment to the pasture.
But he has a winning personality, likes to schmooze with students from Baylor who visit almost daily to proffer high-protein feed, meal supplements and a hefty dose of TLC, said Shelby Thull, a journalism student from Maple Grove, Minnesota, and a member of the 69-year-old association originally called the Baylor Rodeo Club, according to its website.
Thull, wearing scuffed boots and working clothes, her hands plunged into the pockets of a black hoody, chatted about Anakin on Friday. Heavy rain pelted the barn roof, contented animals moseyed and munched, and moisture in the air gave the fresh hay and stable trappings a pungent aroma.
Anakin had made himself at home near a hackberry grove, so Thull was alone to tell his story.
“He’s like a big dog who follows you around everywhere you go,” she said. “He has filled out quite a bit, but has more to go.”
About a year ago, Anakin became the property of C-Bar Stables, a 1,600-acre spread near Valley Mills. An acquaintance of stables owner Glenn Wallace was facing health challenges and could no longer properly care for the gelding.
Wallace, 75, who has been riding, roping and training horses for five decades, agreed to adopt the animal and assigned the two dozen students affiliated with the Baylor Riding Club to put meat on his bones. Placing a saddle on his back would not be allowed until his condition improved.
“Like me, he was showing his age,” Wallace said with a laugh. “He was not being abused but he was not being well taken care of. He needed to be brought into the barn, fed twice a day and given all the hay he could eat. He also was dewormed, and a vet gave him a thorough checkup.”
Wallace said Anakin probably weighs 1,100 to 1,200 pounds, “but he could handle 1,400 pretty easily.”
“I tease the students about him being ugly. He’s kind of gawky, has a big head. He’s never going to become a beautiful horse,” Wallace said. “But he handles real good, plods along and won’t run off with a rider. We need a few more like that, horses we can train. He’s easy-going.”
Wallace said some animals rebel against being mounted by different riders on a regular basis. They may balk at commands, take their own lead.
“They will take advantage of you. They don’t turn good,” he said. “That happens often with the horses used by the Baylor students.”
So far, that problem has not surfaced with Anakin.
Michelle Thunder, 19, a Baylor economics student from Chicago, spends more time putting Anakin through his paces than any other club member.
“Yeah, he’s my favorite,” she said. “Honestly, he’s just got the best personality, is so sweet and very intelligent. He picks up cues a lot faster than some of the other horses. If you tilt your head, he will tilt his.”
She laughed when told some consider Anakin a tad homely.
“That’s a matter of opinion,” she said. “He definitely will look better when he fills out a little more. Some don’t think he’s cute, but I think he’s adorable.”
Thunder said she started riding at age 8, once took lessons in the equestrian sport of English jumping, and also trained in Western riding.
“I was pleasantly shocked to find out Baylor has a riding club,” she said. “Any age, any gender, any level of experience is welcome. You pay $250 a semester and get to ride as much as you want, with the money going to the association to cover rent, fees and food. There are a lot of trails on the ranch, as well as a riding arena. It’s fun to come here during the week and let go of everything else you have to do. It is very relaxing.”
The riding club owns the horses and pays the ranch to provide accommodations, meals and health care, and to train students, who hail from small towns and large cities nationwide, Thull said. The horses rarely, if ever, leave the grounds except to take part in the annual homecoming parade.
Thull said working with horses, especially Anakin, reminds her of home and her dealings with animals on her grandmother’s farm in New Munich, Minnesota. She took riding lessons when she was 12 years old, and the appeal of getting to know such gentle creatures has never waned.
She said her time in Central Texas has proved so appealing “that my whole family wants to move to Waco.” In fact, she said, her father is considering a land purchase “about 15 minutes from where I live.”
Minnesota is known for its niceness, said Thull, “and I find that people in Texas are the same way. I guess you call it true Southern hospitality.”
Her mother, Therese, visited C-Bar Stables on Friday, having flown in from Minnesota to help Thull pack and prepare for semester’s end.
“I’m originally from Nashville, Tennessee, and I never really thought I’d return to the South to live, but that’s definitely a possibility,” she said.