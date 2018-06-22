Former McLennan Community College Police Chief Larry Radke died at a home at Highlander Ranch on Friday morning, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Radke, who served with MCC police from 1991 until his retirement in February, was found dead early Friday morning by his roommate at Highlander Ranch, 223 Cobbs Lane, McNamara said. Justice of the Peace Brian Richardson pronounced Radke dead and ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
McNamara said there was no sign of foul play.
The 200-acre property in Bosqueville and is the site of MCC’s veterinary technology, agriculture and veterinary assistant programs.
MCC spokeswoman Lisa Elliott said the school is saddened by the loss of its longtime former employee. MCC President Johnette McKown sent an email to staff notifying them about Radke’s death.
“The McLennan family is heartbroken over losing Chief Radke. As one employee shared with me, ‘Chief Radke’s thoughtfulness and easygoing nature made him perfect at his job,’ ” McKown wrote in a statement to the Tribune-Herald. “I have so many fond memories of him as a colleague and a friend.
“Memories of his unruffled demeanor are many from watching a small fire at the Michaelis Academic Center when it was under construction which was quickly contained or working with him when we had seven bomb threats in about a week. He always had a cool head and kept everyone calm and safe. We will all miss him.”
Radke retired earlier this year, before McKown named former Waco Police Department Detective Clayton Williams as the new police chief. Williams started in the role Monday.