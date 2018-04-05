The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy precision flying team known for its daring air stunts, landed in Waco on Thursday for the Heart of Texas Airshow, preparing for their first performance here in more than 30 years.
Five planes landed at Texas State Technical College Waco Airport after a 90-minute flight from Pensacola, Florida. The team represents the Navy in its recruiting and marketing efforts.
“Something that I look forward to the most coming here to Texas is getting to spend time with the people,” Navy Lt. Tyler Davies said at the Waco stop. “The feeling when I get when I come into Texas is such an amazing feeling on everybody’s face that I get to meet. They’re very supportive of the military, they understand that this is America and they’re super excited to have us in town, and I really look forward to that.”
Davies said conditions were pristine Thursday morning.
The team last performed in Waco in the 1980s.
The Blue Angels flew over Texas A&M University Thursday morning en route to Waco. Flight leader and commanding officer, Cmdr. Eric Doyle, is a Texas A&M graduate.
The event lines up with Navy Week in Waco, where sailors and officers have participated in local events throughout town.
The Blue Angels will perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Heart of Texas Airshow at TSTC. An estimated 50,000 fans are expected to attend and watch the pilots perform a series of loops, rolls and other tricks.
In some formations, the planes, F/A-18 Hornets, are positioned 18 inches apart, and speeds reach 700 mph.
The Navy proposed $34 million for the Blue Angels in its 2017 budget, CNN has reported.
The nationwide tour typically runs from March to November.