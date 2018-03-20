A poet who is an expert in Bob Marley reggae lyrics, a former National Endowment for the Arts chairman and a prize-winning Vanderbilt University professor highlight the lineup of this year’s Beall Poetry Festival, which runs Wednesday through Friday at Baylor University with nightly poetry readings and panel discussions open to the public.
Featured poets and scholars this week include Kwame Dawes, Dana Gioia, Mark Jarman and Lisa Russ Spaar. Dawes, a native Ghanaian who grew up in Jamaica, has won an Emmy Award and a Pushcart Prize for his works. Among his more than two dozen books is 2007’s “Bob Marley: Lyrical Genius.” Dawes will read from his poetry at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Jarman, Centennial Professor of English at Vanderbilt University for more than 30 years, has won several prizes for his poetry and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for his 1997 book “Questions For Ecclesiastes.” He will read Thursday night.
Gioia, making his third visit to Baylor, returned to poetry after his years as National Endowment for the Arts chairman, which he headed from 2003 to 2009. An American Book Award winner in 2002, he published his latest book of poetry, “99 Poems: New and Selected,” in 2016 and is widely known for his influential 1991 work “Can Poetry Matter?” He will read Friday night.
Lisa Russ Spaar, University of Virginia professor of English and creative writing as well as a poet and editor, will deliver this year’s Virginia Beall Ball Lecture in Contemporary Poetry, “Unshaming the Lyric Poem,” on Thursday afternoon.
Readings, free and open to the public, will take place at 7 p.m. at Kayser Auditorium in Baylor University’s Hankamer Academic Center. Spaar’s lecture is at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 101 of the Carroll Science Building. A panel discussion with festival participants will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, also at Carroll Science Building Room 101.
The festival, in its 24th year, was started by Baylor alumna Virginia Beall Ball to encourage public access to and appreciation of poetry.