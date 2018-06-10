A planned summer remodel of Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art will tear down walls, both physical and metaphorical, that get in the way of viewing art.
When finished, the museum in Baylor’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center will have new white walls, a lighter polished concrete floor, a single open space configurable with movable walls, a new main entrance, LED lighting, upgraded fire suppression and sound systems and more storage space.
“It’s like a face-lift for the museum,” Director Allison Syltie said.
Getting the full scope of the planned upgrade done will depend on available funds and no expensive surprises in the work ahead, Syltie said.
The museum is closed for the summer with a reopening planned Sept. 28, in time for the museum’s major exhibition of John Jay Audubon prints, which is scheduled to open Sept. 29.
The revamp of the museum’s gallery space is the first since the construction of the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center in the early 1980s, although the gallery floors were covered with a dark wood laminate about eight years ago.
Baylor art and art history department chairman Mark Anderson said the museum upgrade started when the theater arts department recently remodeled its foyer space.
The art department had its entrance changed to a glass-and-alumininum doorway to match doors in the foyer. Its proximity to a Martin Museum door that is closed to the public got art faculty and museum staffers to think about that door and how changing it to the main public entrance could be an improvement.
Then discussion moved to the foyer outside the museum’s main entrance and what could be done. After the entrances, thought turned to what’s inside.
“It just grew from that,” Anderson said.
An expanded Martin Museum of Art was one of the features of an arts building proposed almost a decade ago that would have linked the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center and the neighboring McCrary Music Building.
Changes in adminstration, fundraising challenges and other priorities have put thoughts of a new building “on the shelf,” Anderson said.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone addressed the topic of an arts complex in the university’s master plan during a May 23 Baylor Conversations Series discussion.
“That’s an area that needs to get some attention as we move further through the plan,” Livingstone said.
Syltie and her staff saw in the prospect of renovation an opportunity to fix some problems and expand possibilities at the Baylor art museum. Carpeted gallery walls not only needed replacing after decades of nailing hangers for art works, but the carpeting’s backing glue also was known for releasing gases over time, collections manager Chani Jones said.
The space’s halogen lighting heated gallery rooms and gave off UV radiation that could damage art over time. Neutral-toned carpeted walls and dark laminate floors darkened the overall ambiance. The museum’s storage rooms also had reached their capacity, limiting the acquisition of new work.
The chance to solve some of those problems excited the director and her staff.
“It’s been fun to daydream,” she said.
Plans to address those problems include removing a wall dividing the museum’s two galleries and removing an interior wall in the smaller gallery. White walls clad in gypsum board will replace carpeted ones for a “white cube” gallery approach, Syltie said. Movable walls will be able to alter the exhibit space according to what the work needs, a particularly important consideration for three-dimensional pieces.
The laminate flooring will be removed to reveal the underlying lighter-colored concrete, which will be polished and used as the finished surface.
A gallery wall will be moved in to increase storage space behind it, allowing more room for art and art conservation. Cooler LED lighting will be installed as will new fire suppression and a sound system able to handle ambient sound and sonic effects that are a part of many contemporary art installations.
The improvements are expected to do more than change the viewing experience for both Baylor and community visitors. Art students interested in conservation techniques will have more space to watch and participate in the museum’s conservation work. Movable walls and modern sound systems will open new opportunities in exhibit design and multi-sensory art for students.
Improved lighting and safety systems will enable the Baylor museum to meet exhibition standards for some lenders of art work.
“It will make it possible for us to borrow important works from other museums,” Anderson said.
Standing in an empty gallery with bare walls, Syltie was eager for work to start and for the end result of a sparkling new arts space for Baylor and the Waco community.
“We’re moving into the 21st century,” she said.