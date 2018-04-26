Baylor University Film and Digital Media students put their work on public display Friday night with the annual Black Glasses Film Festival held at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
This year’s festival features 18 short films, the longest at about 12 minutes, that fit in under two hours’ screening time. “It’s a really good range of films: science-fiction, dramas, comedies, a kind of horror film and some crime ones,” said James Kendrick, Baylor associate professor of film and digital media.
Awards for Best Film, cinematography, editing, acting and an Audience’s Choice will be given after the screenings. Returning this year are acting awards for male and female performances in the short films, with judging from Baylor’s theater department.
A viewer’s, or perhaps a listener’s or parent’s, advisory: Some of the film shorts have strong R-rated language. Festival admission is $5 and $3, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com or at the Hippodrome box office.