Baylor University interim Provost Michael McLendon has resigned due to personal and medical reasons, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said on Thursday.
McLendon was appointed in July to fill the post until the university could conclude a nationwide search for its next chief academic officer. Formerly the dean of Baylor’s school of education, McLendon will take extended time away from the university.
In a statement, McLendon said he resigned “due to personal and medical concerns that will no longer allow me to fulfill the responsibilities and requirements of this important academic leadership position in a manner I believe this role demands.”
Livingstone appointed Gary Mortenson, dean of the school of music, as acting vice provost of administration to oversee the office’s duties.
Gary Carini, currently the vice provost of graduate professional education, will oversee the completion of Baylor’s academic strategic plan ahead of next month’s board of regents meeting, she said.
“I am confident in the leadership of both Drs. Mortenson and Carini in managing the Provost’s Office during this short time of transition, as we near the end of the spring semester and the conclusion of the search for Baylor's next provost,” Livingstone said. “And, thanks to the many contributions and ongoing feedback from the deans, faculty and our entire University community, I have no reservations regarding the direction, content, timeline and ultimate launch of ‘Illuminate’ next month.”
Baylor is in the interview stage with several provost candidates, whom Livingstone hopes will be brought to open forums in the coming weeks, she said. Three finalists have also been identified for the new position of chief business officer, replacing outgoing chief operating officer Reagan Ramsower.
McLendon filled the role after Greg Jones, a former Duke Divinity School strategist, resigned after one year at Baylor. Jones had formally replaced Edwin Trevathan, who held the role for less than eight months.