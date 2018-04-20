Teal-colored doors in an exhibit at Baylor University's Founders Mall are wearing clothing from sexual assault survivors this week.
A work polo shirt. A short red prom dress. Camouflaged Army fatigues. Pajamas. A girl's sundress. A tattered dress with burned edges.
A short distance away at the Mayborn Museum, a room of objects tell the story of another struggle, this one of children on the move between countries.
A blue 50-gallon plastic drum with the Spanish word "agua" for water. Drawings made by child refugees. A video clip of Central American refugees being rescued in a river. A map detailing border detainees' home communities. Sketches of men, women and children declared "desaparecidos," or missing.
The two sets of items, the first in the exhibit "What Were You Wearing?," the second in "Northern Triangle," are telling their stories this week at Baylor University as ways of approaching issues whose complexity and emotional content complicate simple discussion and easy solutions.
As Andy Hogue, director of Baylor's philanthropy and public service program, told a small audience at this week's opening of "Northern Triangle," "Art gives us new eyes."
For "What Were You Wearing," the subject is sexual assault, the question of consent and an erroneous perception by some that the clothing worn by a victim of sexual assault or molestation provoked the assault.
"We want to break the stereotype that scantily clad women are raped in dark alleys," said Geneece Goertzen, a Family Abuse Center board member. "Our culture tends to blame the victim."
A collaboration between the Family Abuse Center, the Advocacy Center, the Baylor student group "It's On Us BU" and Baylor's Title IX office helped create a localized exhibit inspired by the national "What Were You Wearing" project.
The Baylor exhibition winds up a month-long display across Waco, with earlier stops at McLennan Community College, an open patio area adjoining the downtown nightclub Austin's on the Avenue and an exhibit preview at Cultivate 7twelve, a downtown gallery.
The exhibit has reached people in a way that lectures and articles couldn't, said Baylor senior Caroline Grace, a medical humanities major and president of "It's On Us BU."
"It is a great way to tell a universal story," the Fort Worth native said. "It's been the perfect medium."
Grace has been involved since her freshman year in issues related to Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sexual discrimination.
When news stories about sexual assault at Baylor began to emerge more than two years ago, Grace at first thought the response on campus would be silence, based on her past experience with issues of sex on Christian campuses.
Instead, she has found students and administrators willing to talk about the problem and how to respond to it.
"In the past few years, I've been in touch with far too many survivors of sexual assault," she said. But Grace said the environment has changed so that survivors can come forward and students can be educated on the issues.
"It's something I thought I'd never see at Baylor," she said.
In its first days at Baylor, the "What Were You Wearing" exhibit drew more than 500 students a day, with representatives of "It's On Us BU" on hand to talk with people and, if needed, to steer them to resources available on campus and in Waco.
A little more than half of the clothing and stories on the Waco exhibit's dozen doors come from the Family Abuse Center and the Advocacy Center, supplied by local survivors, bringing the issue close to home. In fact, some viewers wept at the stories contained in captions — or at recalling their own incidents of abuse and assault.
A mannequin torso with no clothing prompted a good number of discussions on the question of consent before sex, Goertzen noted. "The lack of clothing doesn't equal consent," she said.
Exhibits like "What Were You Wearing" may contribute a small part in educating their viewers, but those small steps add up, Grace said.
"It's the accumulation of moments that turn into a movement," she said.
Child migration from Central America to the United States is another issue fraught with complexity -- "a wicked problem," in the words of Baylor political science major Catherine Capilli.
"A wicked problem is one that seems too complex to fix," she said. The Baylor junior was challenged with her classmates to tackle a wicked problem of their choosing while taking a class called "Child Migration in The Western Hemisphere."
Capili and classmates Andrew Patterson and Kristopher Ruiz decided that their small contribution would be to shine a light on the the migration of tens of thousands of children and young people from Central America's "northern triangle" of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
Rather than education through reading and lectures, they opted to cut through the noise of political debate with an approach that was visual and visceral.
"If a picture is worth 1,000 words, what better way to do this than an art exhibit," she said.
Their research led them to the Borderlands Collective, an arts and education project from Texas State University led in part by Mark Menjivar, a photographer, art instructor and 2002 Baylor graduate.
The collective happened to have an exhibit, "Northern Triangle," addressing the question of thousands of children and young people traveling from Central America's "northern triangle" of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
The students worked with Baylor administrators, Borderlands leaders and TSU art historian Erina Duganne to bring the exhibit to Baylor.
"Northern Triangle" mixes art, artifacts, sound and video to sample aspects of the child migration issue: the violence in those countries, the United States' history with those countries, the difficult journey north and the reception found at the border.
Menjivar, a Baylor School of Social Work graduate who has previously shown two other solo exhibits in Waco, explained that this one was designed to create multiple points of interest for viewers. Those include children's drawings, a water can used by refugees crossing the border, and a song about "La Bestia," the Mexican train that many migrants use to travel north.
"I like to think of it as a starting point for conversation, one where you're side-by-side with someone rather than in front of them," he said. While art exhibits often are assembled for their objects' aesthetic values, those for "Northern Lights" were picked to tell human stories, said Menjivar.
Capili agreed. "There are so many personal factors leading (migrants) to come on," she said. "The art exhibit humanizes the reality of the journey."
"Northern Triangle" continues through Sept. 16 at the Mayborn Museum with regular admission of $8, $7 for senior adults and $6 for children. "What Were You Wearing" continues at Baylor this week, with a possible move indoors in the Bill Daniel Student Center this weekend due to rainy weather. A closing ceremony will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jesus Says Love, a ministry at 1500 Columbus Ave.