Five Baylor Crew members took the inaugural row Friday in their newest boat, named The Ervin Davis in honor of a World War II veteran and longtime Baylor University barber who died last month at the age of 92.
Davis was born and raised 60 miles west of Waco in the town of Pearl. He and his twin brother, Erwin Davis, were drafted into the U.S. Army at age 18 and served together.
After completing training in Texas and South Carolina, they went overseas as part of the 89th Infantry Division in Gen. George S. Patton’s 3rd Army.
As a two-man bazooka team, Erwin Davis loaded and Ervin Davis fired. The two were separated only once during the war.
Ervin Davis received two Bronze Stars, among other decorations and honors.
Baylor Crew introduced the new boat during a ceremony Friday at the Baylor Boathouse steps from the Brazos River.
Ben Aaron, a member of Baylor Crew who served five years in the Marine Corps, said Ervin Davis is an inspiration for all Americans and members of the Baylor community.
“I’d give anything to sit in Ervin’s chair,” Aaron said.
Ervin Davis cut his grandfather's hair when he was attending Baylor in the '60s, Aaron said.
“He would love it,” Erwin Davis, 92, said of the boat named in his brother's honor. “He surely would. We’re getting to enjoy the honor that has been given to him.”
The brothers saw combat in Europe, and as they were preparing to be re-deployed to the Pacific, the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Japan and the war ended.
Not long after, Ervin Davis started cutting hair. He operated a shop at Baylor in the Bill Daniel Student Center starting in 1955 and continued until it closed in 2011.
“I shaved my daddy’s neck with a straight razor when I was 12 years old, and I became fascinated with it,” Ervin Davis told the Tribune-Herald at the time.
He moved on to 1400 Speight Ave., where he cut hair on Fridays and Saturdays until his death March 9.
“He started cutting my hair in the spring of 1955,” said Ken Brittain, 82, of Waco. “He was just a real nice guy. Lots of stories, lots of jokes. Just a very easygoing person.”
Eddy Davis Jr., one of Ervin Davis’ grandsons, said his grandfather had a great sense of humor. He once joked with his pastor that a sermon was the best 30 minutes of sleep he ever had.
“I’m learning more and more about him,” Eddy Davis said.
Several members of the Davis family were on hand Friday to see the new boat.
“Fifty-seven years and it couldn’t have been better,” Ervin Davis said when the Baylor barbershop closed. “It’s been a wonderful journey.”