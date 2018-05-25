Caroline Grace saw the storm clouds of scandal gathering at Baylor University two years ago. She had been plugged into networks of sexual assault victims, and she had heard them speak of Baylor’s curious lack of urgency about investigating sexual violence complaints.
But she was unprepared for the full force of the storm that landed on May 26, 2016.
Grace, then president of the student advisory group “It’s On Us BU,” was attending summer courses that day when Baylor regents ousted two of the university’s best-known leaders: President Ken Starr and football coach Art Briles.
Regents announced that an investigation from an outside law firm found a “fundamental failure” the institution’s response to sexual violence.
“I remember having to dodge some news trucks because I was really involved in It’s On Us,” said Grace, who graduated this May. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to say, because I don’t know what’s going on.’ ”
She was a student at Baylor before, during and after the scandal, though legal proceedings and investigations continue.
Grace was witnessing the beginning of a shift in broader American culture, where allegations of sexual misconduct are taken more seriously and discussed more openly.
“It’s not something I ever dreamed we would talk about at the dinner table,” she said. “Now it’s happening because it’s happening in the headlines and so close to us. I definitely think the communication’s getting bigger, but I still have a really great concern for the miscommunication also building.”
Weeks after the sweeping administrative changes, Waco attorney Jim Dunnam filed a lawsuit that surprised several of his friends.
It was a lawsuit alleging Baylor violated Title IX, a federal law banning gender discrimination, by not adequately responding to women who reported to officials that they had been sexually assaulted. The three plaintiffs, according to the suit, were thus denied educational opportunities.
People Dunnam knew for decades questioned whether the women should be believed, what their motivations were, what they were wearing and what they expected while spending time around men.
“I had some very blunt conversations with a lot of people,” Dunnam said, who now represents 15 women suing Baylor. “The truth is, when you respond to someone and you say, ‘She expected not get raped,’ they do sort of step back and say, ‘I guess you’re right.’ ”
Almost two years later, Dunnam doesn’t hear those questions anymore.
Cultural shift
What has happened in that time?
In October of last year, bombshell allegations of sexual violence by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein set off an avalanche of similar claims across the country. A social media movement called #MeToo encouraged women to speak up about sexual misconduct they have experienced.
Since then, film deals have been shelved, political legacies toppled and public personas discredited, all due to sexual misconduct.
Activism at universities such as Baylor has played a leading role in the movement, though it should be noted that the struggle against sexual violence and misconduct is not new. Long before the hashtag, women have spoken out about their experiences so that others could say “me too.”
“Campus activism really continued to up the ante and build the wave, and the Me Too movement launched off of that,” said Kristen Houser, spokeswoman for the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. “So when people were saying, ‘Why the Me Too movement? Why now?’ I said this is a continuation of a variety of different focuses I think our nation has had, different ways we’re paying attention to the prevalence and impact of sexual violence on our culture. There will probably be another phase in front to fit.”
She said the movement expanded the conversation beyond individual criminal acts and helped the country in understanding how women experience sexual violence.
“Me Too has been so broad and has been talking about a full range of really systemic, offensive behaviors,” she said. “Some are criminal, some are not, all are problematic.”
College campuses have long been the start of social movements. This includes free speech demonstrations in the 1960s to civil rights movements at historically black colleges, said Alana Jeydel, a political science professor who studies women’s movements at American River College in Sacramento.
The Me Too movement has existed for more than 10 years, she said, but it picked up steam over the past year as a more modern wave of women’s activism. It wasn’t university activism that started the movement, but a convergence of issues — feelings of displacement and an actual need to protest — finally coming together.
“I think what you’re seeing is multiple strands of women speaking up, that we’ve reached a critical mass,” Jeydel said. “Clearly, sexual harassment and assault has been going on since the beginning of time.”
Baylor spark
Baylor was no exception. The world’s largest Baptist university has made a clear commitment to implementing and improving policies surrounding its Title IX office and how complaints of sexual misconduct are handled. The school implemented 105 recommendations given by Pepper Hamilton LLP, the firm that investigated institutional response to sexual violence for nine months in 2015 and 2016.
That work has been successfully audited, and Baylor’s accreditation agency has removed the “warning status” handed down in December of 2016.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone has stressed that awareness, prevention and adjudication of sexual misconduct is a top priority for her.
“As we look at that whole pipeline and that whole process, we have seen certainly continued improvements in that, but also ensuring that we’re embedding that in the way we do business,” she said.
She also pointed to improved collaboration efforts between the Title IX office, student conduct proceedings and the Baylor Police Department. Under federal mandate, schools are required to investigate and adjudicate reports of sexual violence through Title IX offices and other avenues.
“We have worked very diligently to open communication between those areas to have them collaborating and working together appropriately when we have cases that come through, so that nothing slips through the cracks,” she said. “That process has been refined a lot and really working effectively for us.”
In a public discussion with Baylor supporters on Tuesday, Livingstone said students require more services from their universities, such as Title IX investigations and robust counseling centers. Baylor opened a student addiction recovery center last year.
“What we’ve found is, in order for students to be successful academically and be able to thrive in the academic environment, we also have to help ensure that, from a mental health and other perspectives, that they’re getting the support they need,” she told the Tribune-Herald.
“I don’t view it as something independent of the academic process. I view it as an integral process of them being able to be healthy and productive and successful from an academic perspective.”
A social climate study Baylor released last November found that 76 percent of students felt safe from sexual harassment on campus, and 11 percent did not. Fifty-three percent of respondents thought Baylor would support a student making a report of sexual misconduct.
Presidential ties
It is nearly impossible to discuss Me Too without mentioning the election of President Donald Trump. Jeydel said pent-up feelings surfaced when a man accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women was elected to lead the United States.
“That political opportunity theory would say the election of Trump, while he is not an ally, is what helped spark that proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said. “He sparked women to act out and to act up. And it did help college women act up.”
The questions Dunnam heard after he filed the lawsuit also reminded him of Trump’s performance on the Access Hollywood bus in 2006. A tape emerged of Trump telling television host Billy Bush, in explicit detail, how he has attempted to lure and grope women.
“People are comfortable making those statements without being challenged,” Dunnam said. “It’s really no different than Trump on the bus. He feels totally at ease saying those things to this guy, totally at ease, right? Billy Bush laughed it off, instead of saying, ‘Hey man, do you hear what you’re saying?’ ”
From the front lines of campus, Livingstone said universities bear responsibility in the prevention and awareness of sexual violence. And at Baylor, it’s especially relevant to improving the local and national climate.
“We’re in a unique place in that pipeline of people in society,” Livingstone said. “Because we get to students fairly early in their life, at a place where you can still help shape them, help them how to treat each other, how to respect one another, what the issues are around sexual violence and sexual assault, and how to prevent that.”