Waco’s neighboring cities and McLennan County will soon shoulder more of the financial burden of a countywide health district that provides everything from restaurant inspections to shots and disease tracking. But Waco will remain far and away its biggest local contributor.
Over the next five years, the partner cities will see their per-capita contributions to Waco-McLennan County Public Health District double from $1.50 to $3, increasing by 30 cents per year starting in the next fiscal year. The county will see its contribution for each resident increase by 25 cents per year, rising from $1 to $2.25 over the next five years.
The district board arrived at the formula after a year and a half of discussion about how to make funding more equitable. But the city of Waco will continue to pay an outsize share, amounting to $22.44 per resident, or 7.5 times more than the other cities will be paying after the five-year phase-in.
The city of Waco funds about $3.4 million of the health district’s budget, while member cities and the county contribute $349,964. The public health district also receives $3.9 million in grants.
Hewitt City Manager Adam Miles acknowledged that Waco is pulling more than its load.
“Waco’s basically been subsidizing the whole thing, them and the county, for quite some time,” Miles said. “They are estimating most cities are paying half of what they are utilizing.”
The adjustment won’t fix the gap, but it’s a start, said Sherry Williams, public health district director.
She said health district’s services benefit not just individuals but the county as a whole.
The five-year agreement between the health district and the local entities ends in September, district board chairman John Kinnaird said. As part of preparing for an upcoming agreement, the board began to review costs, said Kinnaird, who is also a Waco council member. The board pointed out to local entities that the city of Waco’s costs have continued to rise while the partnering entities have remained at a flat fee, he said. A task force kicked around multiple funding ideas to move forward before settling on a workable and achievable plan, Kinnaird said.
“When you look at a $7.5 million budget, asking other cities to go from $100,000 to $200,000 five years from now, it seems very reasonable and achievable,” he said.
Waco residents use between 70 and 75 percent of the health district’s services, he said.
“We’re a large percentage of the user base of the district, so I think our contributions should reflect that,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s fairly reflecting that.”
The cost increase for the city of Robinson after the five years wouldn’t even cover one salary, per se, if the city opted to go its own route, Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin said.
“If we tried to provide services at our own expenses, it would cost way more,” Lemin said. “It’s still, even with the increase, a pretty good value for the city.”
Robinson currently pays $17,124 a year, and after five years will pay $34,248, he said.
“It’s like anything, you don’t like when costs are going up,” he said. “I think (city council members) understand Waco is picking up a pretty large portion of that cost.”
Most people know the health department offers immunizations and restaurant inspections, but the department does much more, Williams said.
“Sometimes we feel we’re our own best-kept secret,” she said. “We investigate diseases that don’t know where people live and don’t care.”
However, she said the health district was able to show partnering cities an analysis illustrating how many of their residents used their amenities. The new agreement, which goes to area city councils this month for approval, should not come as a surprise, Williams said. She said her office has reached out to the cities to discuss reasons for the increase.
State law does not require communities to participate in public health districts, but Williams said the district has demonstrated to area officials that public health matters and knows no borders.
The city of Waco and McLennan County established the health district in 1984 and four years later brought on surrounding cities. The district, with a staff of 81, is funded through the city of Waco, McLennan County, partnering cities, program income and fees and insurance billings.
McLennan County will see an about $61,000 increase for the first year. The county currently pays $245,671. By year five, the county will be paying $552,760.
The increase comes as no surprise as there have been meetings and discussions over the past year, Felton said.
“It needs more funding than it’s getting,” Felton said.
The public health district works closely with the local emergency management office, local fire and police departments and school districts, she said. The district tracks the spread of diseases to help prevent further outbreaks, works at the jail to provide HIV and tuberculosis (TB) prevention and education, and co-leads local work groups, Williams said.
“Public health’s role is not necessarily to provide service but assure services are being provided,” she said.
Costs have increased for employees, supplies, equipment and operating essentials, she said.
The city of Waco has always paid for the bulk of services, and it covers budget shortfalls, Williams said. The city also provides funding for capital improvements, she said.
The district is reviewing needs for the upcoming budget cycle. She said the district will seek additional staffing and programs, including an initiative to address toxic lead in homes. Also, the growth in restaurants and mobile food vendors has created more need for restaurant inspections, she said.
Miles said the increase would push the city of Hewitt’s annual cost to about $25,499 for the upcoming fiscal year. By the end of the five years, the city’s total will reach between $40,000 and $45,000, he said. Miles said he has informed the city council of the new formula well before budget season begins.
Miles said the public health district does a lot of work in Hewitt that many residents may not know about. Over the last year for Hewitt residents, the public health district provided 431 birth certificates, assisted 1,047 residents in its Women, Infants and Children center, issued 105 food establishment permits and inspections, assisted eight clients with HIV case management, 11 with HIV prevention, and offered one pregnancy test.
“The services are always there,” he said. “We just sometimes forget it’s going on in the background.”