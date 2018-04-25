The Texas State Board of Nursing has placed McLennan Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program on a warning status because of low passing rates on the board exam, Vice President of Instruction Fred Hills wrote in a statement.
The warning came because students in the program had a first-time pass rate on the state test of less than 80 percent for the last two years. Almost 78 percent of MCC students in the program passed on their first try last year, up from 64 percent in 2016. The nursing board gave the warning in January, along with its approval for the MCC program for the year.
The warning is limited to the associate degree program and is unrelated to MCC’s Licensed Vocational Nursing program.
“The entire Associate Degree Nursing program — faculty, staff and leadership — is dedicated to improving and strengthening our outcomes and dedicated to our students’ success,” Hills wrote. “We remain very excited about our program, faculty and students, and we are very appreciative of our community partners who support us.”
Of 72 programs listed by the state board, MCC is one of nine programs that underperformed for the last two years.
Hills said the program is accepting applications for fall 2018.