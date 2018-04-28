Regional Veterans Affairs officials are planning in the next year to move an inpatient program for post-traumatic stress disorder from Waco to Temple, but leaders at the local, state and federal levels are determined to fight the decision.
The eight-week residential program treats about 150 combat veterans a year from Texas and beyond and employs some 80 people at Waco’s Doris Miller VA Medical Center. The planned move to the Olin E. Teague VA Medical Center in Temple would leave the Waco facility with an outpatient PTSD program and a “center of excellence” for PTSD research, among other services.
But some representatives for Waco, including U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, fear that moving the inpatient program could weaken the Waco VA hospital’s programs and put it at risk of closure again. Federal officials proposed to close the Waco facility in the mid-2000s, and the new PTSD Center for Excellence was part of the plan that saved it from closure.
Christopher Sandles, director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said those fears are unfounded.
He said the move is intended to bring the inpatient PTSD program onto the same campus as a VA substance abuse program now at the Teague center.
“(The move) was simply related to the fact that, as an organization, we hadn’t structured these programs to be most successful,” Sandles said. “For us, we’ve now identified and agree that to position them both to be more successful, they need to be colocated, and that having the care fractured would set them up for — I wouldn’t call it failure because we’ve had a number of veterans that have had outstanding results from these programs — but we would agree they’re not optimized.”
Flores, a four-term Republican congressman, said regional VA officials have displayed “a total lack of transparency” in dealing with community and elected officials. He said U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is also against the move of the Posttraumatic-stress Residential Rehabilitation Program.
“Our local veterans’ community is not convinced yet,” he said. “We’ve given Chris Sandles and the Central Texas VA leadership somewhere between six and eight letters from groups that oppose the move. And we are going to continue to fight this move, not only through report language in appropriations bills, but we’re trying to get in limitations language in appropriations bills.”
Central Texas VA officials note that they are planning to move the Military Sexual Trauma Program for female veterans from Temple to Waco. Local leaders and veterans welcome the move but say that program is much smaller than the inpatient PTSD program.
“If we really want to put the veterans first, we can house the PRRP in Waco, and we can also accommodate the women’s sexual trauma unit as well,” Flores said.
According to statistics provided by the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, 12,429 patients were treated for chronic PTSD in 2017 at the Waco, Temple and Austin locations. More than 2,100 received treatment in Waco that year, and 151 veterans participated in the Waco inpatient program.
Waco has had an inpatient program for PTSD for about 30 years, and some veterans who have been through it say it has been critical to their health.
Combat veterans sit with trained professionals and in groups of five to eight people during the sessions. The veterans said that at the Temple facility, they would be in sessions with dozens of veterans facing different mental health needs.
“We need the head nods from our colleagues or the man sitting next to you,” retired Army Sgt. Carlos Varnado said.
“The combat PTSD unit we have in Waco is awesome,” retired Army Sgt. Rod Ferry said. “I’d take my shirt off, if needed, my hat off, and give it to any of those nurses, personnel or program psychologists and helpers up there. They go above, beyond the call of duty all the time. And you’re going to hash them up and throw them down there?”
McLennan County Veterans Service Officer Steve Hernandez said the model currently being used in Waco should be expanded and used around the country.
“Reintegration lasts a lifetime,” Hernandez said. “You can always be good for awhile, but it doesn’t take but just one occurrence or one trigger and you can fall, and you’ve got to manage that for the rest of your life. And that’s where this program helps in identifying how to manage those.”
The Center of Excellence for Research on Returning War Veterans located in the Doris Miller VA Medical Center was established in 2006 as a cornerstone in the deal to stop the VA from closing the Waco hospital. Between 2003 and 2006, a community campaign led by U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards, U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison and Mayor Virginia DuPuy helped save the VA from a round of closures aimed at expensive, older hospitals in smaller population areas.
Current Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said “everyone around here is a little bit uneasy” about the PRRP move, in light of the history.
“We’ve got a high number of veterans here, many of whom continue to need service for PTSD,” Deaver said. “And causing them to have to travel to Temple to get that service doesn’t seem like it’s in the best interest of the veterans to me.”
Deborah Meyer, public affairs officer for the regional VA system, said the planned move doesn’t suggest the VA system is abandoning the Waco campus. She said that since 2012, the system has added more than 500 employees to the Waco campus, along with $63.2 million in projects and renovations to infrastructure. More than $10 million in construction projects are slated for 2018, she said.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, a Republican who represents Temple, supports the move, saying his first concern is for Central Texas veterans.
“It is crucial that our veterans receive the best possible care, and these relocation efforts reflect a desire to put the health and welfare of our veterans first, which is my top priority,” he said in a statement.
Flores said the travel to Temple may affect the PTSD of combat veterans, and he said the facilities are not comparable to the Doris Miller campus. He said the Temple campus has problems with drugs, prostitution and management issues unhelpful to recovery. The four veterans who spoke to the Tribune-Herald agreed.
And state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, said the regional VA system is “playing with the numbers” in justifying the move.
“(The move) is something we’re vigorously opposing from the veterans’ standpoint,” he said. “The support services we have here, the campus itself lends itself to that. The buildings are much higher quality. So if we’re going to be focused on medicine and focused on veterans, this is the location. If we’re focused on dollars and cutting costs, centralizing services in Temple is what the goal is.”
Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Irving, who has been through the Waco program, sees the planned move as a prelude to phasing out inpatient PTSD treatment altogether.
“In my opinion, the writing’s on the wall,” he said. “They’re going to move this to an outpatient treatment.”
Sandles acknowledged the disagreements in Waco and said he is personally responsible for decisions as the system director.
“It does mean that we’re going to continue to have some friction as we finalize the time frame and ensure we try to minimize the impact on all of the staff,” he said. “I have no doubt this is not going to be an easy transition. I don’t know any change that’s an easy one. In my career, I’ve learned change is the only thing that’s constant. If you don’t change that’s how, as an organization, you fail, ultimately.”