About a third of the nation’s population can now browse location-specific information about health and the factors that drive it, through a service Waco helped pilot.
City Health Dashboard has worked for the past year with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Prosper Waco, along with three other cities, to develop a tool intended to inform leaders in the 500 most populous U.S. cities about how factors including education, wealth and location connect to health.
The Department of Population Health at New York University launched the pilot with Waco; Flint, Michigan; Kansas City, Kansas; and Providence, Rhode Island, with 26 measures and, with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, has expanded cityhealthdashboard.com to include 36 measures for 500 cities, according to the website.
Health is about more than going to the doctor, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. It is also about everything between doctor’s visits, she said.
The site offers various metrics on social and economic factors, physical environment, health behaviors, health outcomes and clinical care. The transparency alone is important, Craine said. The site details where and when information was collected, she said.
“It goes really deep,” Craine said. “Get on there and explore it. For the numbers people, they just go crazy over it.”
One of the major strengths of the site is that it presents data specific to neighborhoods or ZIP codes and allows comparisons between cities or neighborhoods, said Brittany Fitz-Chapman, Prosper Waco’s data and research director.
“Everyone involved is a super data nerd like me,” Fitz-Chapman said. “At the bottom of every page is a tips and caution section to make sure you understand this data is an average over three years, or, make sure you understand different components of the data. It really kind of walks you through all the components of the data to help the user understand what they’re looking at.”
Findings from the City Health Dashboard for Waco include:
- 13.7 percent of Waco’s public school children were chronically absent, compared to an average of 17.1 percent across the dashboard’s 500 cities. Chronic absenteeism is described as public school students who missed more than 15 days of school in an academic year
- Waco’s 34.1 percent childhood poverty rate is higher than the 23.6 percent average. In the 76708 ZIP code, 74.5 percent of children are in poverty, while 5.7 percent of children in the 76710 ZIP code are in poverty
- More than 40 percent of Waco’s residents have park access, compared to the average 59.2 percent
- The city scored 34.2 in walkability, compared to the average of 42.8. The 76708 ZIP code scored a 0 in walkability, compared to a 73 rating for the 76701 ZIP code
- 91 percent of Waco’s residents have limited access to healthy food, compared to an average of 61.9 percent
- 33.1 percent of Waco’s adults reported being physically inactive in the past 30 days, compared to an average of 25.5 percent
- 49.5 percent of Waco’s adults reported receiving dental care, compared to an average of 62 percent.
36 measures
The 36 measures also include information on opioid overdose, death, obesity, housing affordability and income inequality.
“That really allows you to start seeing a linkage to health and financial security, the idea that health is not just health outcomes,” Fitz-Chapman said. “The neighborhood you grow up in really does impact your health.”
The tool could also help with the job of collecting detailed information for anyone writing health-related grant applications, Craine said.
The site closely ties into the focus of both the health district and Prosper Waco, she and Fitz-Chapman said.
“Any time you’re having a conversation, adding data to that conversation, having a data-driven conversation, you can really track the change of your impact and see if you are having an impact,” Fitz-Chapman said.