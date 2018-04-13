New Medicare cards are on their way to more than 40 million Americans, and local official are doing their part to inform seniors of the change and to warn against scams aiming to take advantage of the changeover.
Social Security numbers will be excluded from the new cards in an effort to prevent con artists from gaining access to personal and financial information. No changes in coverage are associated with the switch.
For decades, Medicare used Social Security numbers to identify seniors, who carry the cards to gain access to health services. A law passed in 2015 aimed at protecting seniors from identity theft mandates that an 11-digit identifier containing both numbers and letters would replace Social Security numbers for Medicare's purposes.
Now that the changeover is complete, every Medicare user will receive a new card in the mail. Texas is not in the first wave, meaning clients in Waco likely will not see the freshly minted cards until late June, said Jan Enders, manager of program development at the Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas.
The Heart of Texas Council of Governments has been hosting a series of hourlong programs to discuss changes in the Medicare card, possible scams related to its issue, and other topics of interest to seniors.
The next session is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the HOTCOG office, 1514 S. New Road, and light refreshments will be served.
"Several local attorneys, all experts in elder care, are providing information about qualifying for Medicaid, long-term care, special needs trusts, and Veterans Affairs programs for wartime vets and their spouses," Enders said. "There is considerable interest in this subject because of all the baby boomers turning 65, some of whom are enrolling for benefits for the first time."
Scam artists already are using the change in Medicare cards to ply their deceptive trade, Enders said.
A list of tips from the Area Agency on Aging urges seniors to hang up on anyone who calls to verify personal information related to new Medicare cards, or who promises to expedite delivery of a Medicare card for a fee. Medicare already has the information and will not charge for its services, Enders said.
The tipsheet urges seniors to never reveal their Medicare or Social Security number to anyone who calls, "unless you called them first."
"These may involve elaborate schemes. Someone may call and claim to be the grandson of an older person needing help to get out of jail," Enders said. "An older person with mild dementia may become confused and reveal a Social Security number. There are all kinds of scams aimed at the older people in our society."
The Dallas office of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a list of things to know about the new Medicare cards.
It advises that the new cards are made of paper, making them easier for health care providers to use and copy. Seniors should reveal new Medicare numbers only to pharmacists, health care providers, insurers or trusted friends and relatives. The list also advises clients to destroy their old Medicare card once they have their new one. Clients should keep their new cards with them, and remember that their doctors know the new cards are coming.
Clients who may forget their new cards should be assured their health care providers can look up their identification number online.
Those who have not received their new cards by April of 2019 should call 1-800-Medicare, or 1-800-633-4227, according to the center's list.