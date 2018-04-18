The city of Woodway promoted Bret Crook on Wednesday to director of public safety. The promotion follows Yost Zakhary’s resignation from the post last month amid sexual harassment allegations. Zakhary also resigned as city manager earlier this month.
Crook, 47, formerly the Woodway Department of Public Safety’s assistant director, was sworn in as director in front of a crowd of regional police chiefs and city officials Thursday by interim city manager John Hatchel. Crook started as interim director after Zakhary’s initial resignation.
“Immediately, I hope to get us back on track in doing what we’ve always done, which is providing the best service to the citizens of Woodway, just trying to get back to normal for us and the department since all this happened,” Crook said.
Zakhary resigned from the department after a city employee filed a civil lawsuit against him. The lawsuit alleges Zakhary created a hostile work environment with persistent inappropriate comments and behavior.
Woodway City Council members placed Zakhary on administrative leave as city manager during an internal investigation into the allegations. He resigned from his post as city manager April 9.
“We are going to take steps to make sure nothing like this ever happens again. We will be addressing this in our training and I am sure the city will be addressing the dual role situation,” Crook said, referring to Zakhary serving as both city manager and police chief. “By keeping the city manager and police chief as separate jobs, people will have a different person to report (allegations) to.”
Crook said he hopes to move the city forward and continue to build positive relationships with community members and foster a strong department.