Yost Zakhary, facing sexual harassment allegations, ended his 33-year reign as Woodway Public Safety Department director by resigning Monday night.
Woodway City Council members accepted Zakhary’s resignation as public safety director after meeting in executive session for two hours to discuss Zakhary’s future with the city.
While Mike Dixon, an attorney who represents the city, said Zakhary made inappropriate comments to a city employee, Zakhary will remain city manager. He had held the dual position of city manager and public safety director since 2001.
Dixon, Mayor Don Baker and council members declined comment on the situation as they left the building after the meeting.
Zakhary, who was at the meeting earlier in the evening, left the building by a back exit and was unavailable for comment. His resignation is effective April 11.
About a dozen members of the Woodway Public Safety Department waited outside the council chamber during the executive session. Most also declined comment, but all stopped to hug the city employee who lodged the complaint in the past month while Zakhary was recuperating from triple-bypass heart surgery.
The woman, who wiped away tears after the meeting, also declined comment.
Dixon read a statement after the closed-door meeting that said Zakhary had accepted responsibility for his actions but that his behavior is being addressed by the council through the “acceleration” of Zakhary’s resignation and by “retraining and review” established by the city attorney.
Dixon’s statement added that Zakhary said his resignation is in the best interest of the department and his health.
Council members met in the council chambers in executive session for about an hour with Dixon and Assistant Public Safety Director Bret Crook. Zakhary was not visible through a window in the door.
After an hour, council members moved to a conference room in Zakhary’s office behind a locked door with no windows visible to the public.
A source with knowledge of the woman’s complaint said that besides the inappropriate comments from Zakhary, she also reported inappropriate physical contact.
Dixon and Crook investigated her charges while Zakhary was out on medical leave and determined the accusations were true, the source said, including an incident at the department’s annual barbecue fundraiser five months ago.
Council members did not say if Zakhary’s salary will be cut now that he has resigned from half of his dual role.