Woodway Department of Public Safety officials announced the promotion Friday of a 19-year department veteran to assistant public safety director.
Larry Adams, the former criminal investigation division captain, was promoted to assistant public safety director after the city named Bret Crook the new public safety director this week. The moves come after former director Yost Zakhary resigned last month amid sexual harassment allegations made by city employees.
Adams, who has served in various capacities with the Woodway law enforcement agency, holds a master's degree in criminal justice and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He serves on the patrol and tactical operations committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Adams said his work will be focused on staff development. Initially, he will be coordinating training of the department's four new officers, he said.