Woodway Public Safety Department Director Yost Zakhary was placed on paid administrative leave as city manager Friday, almost two weeks after he submitted his resignation from his police leadership role amid sexual harassment reports against him.
City council members voted unanimously to place Zakhary on leave pending a hearing before the council scheduled April 9, when further action may be taken. Zakhary, who has been on leave since a recent triple-bypass surgery, had planned to return to duty as city manager April 11 after the medical leave.
City council members accepted Zakhary’s resignation as public safety director March 19 after 17-year city employee Sandra Bickel reported sexual harassment by Zakhary. His resignation as public safety chief is effective April 11.
Bickel has since filed a lawsuit against the city and is represented by attorneys Ryan Johnson and Scott James.
“We are disappointed that the city hasn’t acted sooner. My law firm had conducted its own independent investigation into sexual assault allegations,” Johnson said after the council meeting Friday. “We’ve uncovered allegations of sexual harassment made against Yost Zakhary going back over 10 years by current and former city employees.”
Woodway City Attorney David Cherry released a statement from city leaders announcing the decision to place Zakhary on administrative leave in both roles. Cherry did not answer questions after the meeting.
Mike Dixon, an outside attorney representing Woodway, said the city is reviewing and investigating several complaints made against Zakhary. City officials will continue to evaluate his role and his contract before a decision can be made regarding his employment status, Dixon said.
“As a public employee with a contract, he has the right to notice of the charges and evidence against him,” Dixon said. “He has the right to hearing. The investigation is ongoing, and we have set this up for him to have a hearing on April 9 and everything will be handled then.”
Shortly after the council met Friday, Johnson released statements made this year by four people saying they have observed Zakhary behave inappropriately around Bickel. He also included a Facebook post making similar allegations.
“I believe strongly that Zak (Zakhary) has left a trail of emotional destruction, frustration, confusion and fear among myself and his female employees, especially Sandy at this time,” one statement read. “We are so fed up and frustrated that it keeps happening. Zak’s inappropriate behavior and comments prove to me that he does not have the ability to demonstrate true value and respect toward female employees. … Having Zak continue to lead the city poses a huge emotional and mental burden and distraction to current and past victims.”
While on leave, Zakhary is not allowed at any city facility and is not allowed to initiate any contact or communication with city employees except Assistant Public Safety Director Bret Cook or Acting City Manager William Klump, according to the city’s statement. He also is not allowed to transmit on the city’s radio system or frequency or to respond to police or fire calls.
City council members initially said Zakhary would remain as city manager, a decision announced before the sexual harassment lawsuit was filed but after an initial internal investigation into allegations against him. Johnson said he was disappointed the city did not immediately fire Zakhary from both his positions. He has held the dual role since 2001 and started as a police dispatcher in 1979, according to the city website.
“I think it is a travesty that the tax payers are still paying his $190,000 salary at this point,” Johnson said. “I think they absolutely had the right to fire him today. I want to applaud the courage of all the harassment and assault victims of Yost Zakhary for standing up for themselves.”
Asked if Zakhary deserves due process and an investigation into the allegations, Johnson said he would welcome a public hearing to determine his guilt or innocence. He said, however, Zakhary has yet to make a public statement or address the allegations in the last two weeks.
“We think Yost Zakhary deserves due process, but we also think he has been given more than due process,” Johnson said. “He has been given plenty of time to rebut these allegations. He has plenty of attorneys on the case. He has plenty of representation, but where is he? He is not here.”
Attempts to reach Zakhary were unsuccessful Friday. Zakhary’s attorney Pete Rusek declined comment.
Dixon said in order to assemble all the allegations against Zakhary and present them in an effort for him to be heard requires advanced notice. He said the city is required to give Zakhary time to respond on April 9.