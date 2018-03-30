Nearly two weeks after Woodway Public Safety Department Director Yost Zakhary resigned from his police leadership role, the city council voted Friday to place him on paid leave with relation to his role as city manager.
Zakhary will remain on leave pending a hearing before the council April 9.
According to a city statement, during the leave Zakhary can not go to any city office, facility or department; or initiate any contact or communication with any city employee other than Assistant Director Bret Cook or Acting City Manager William Klump. Zakhary also cannot become involved in or transmit any radio traffic on the city's radio system/frequency; and cannot respond to any police/fire calls for assistance or incidents, according to the statement.
Zakhary, the 33-year veteran public safety director, resigned March 19 amid sexual harassment allegations made by Sandy Bickel, who said Zakhary created a hostile work environment with persistent inappropriate comments and behavior. City council members initially said Zakhary would remain as city manager, a dual role he has held since 2001, prior to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed earlier this week on behalf of Bickel.
City council members met at noon Friday in an executive session to discuss the employment status of Zakhary, who remained on medical leave from his roles following an recent triple-bypass heart surgery.
Zakhary acknowledged an inappropriate comment, but said his retirement from the police department would be effective April 11 following medical leave from a undergoing a recent triple-bypass heart surgery. Initially, city council members said Zakhary would remain as city manager