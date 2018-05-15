A state district judge ruled Tuesday that a sexual harassment lawsuit against the city of Woodway and former City Manager Yost Zakhary will continue, despite attorneys' attempts to have Zakhary removed as a defendant in the case.
Judge Jim Meyer of Waco’s 170th State District Court denied Zakhary’s claim that he should be removed as a defendant because the harassment is alleged to have happened "in the general scope of his employment." Waco attorney Roy Barrett, who is representing both Zakhary and the city, argued in a court filing that the Texas Tort Claims Act prevents Zakhary from being sued individually for actions taken as a city official.
Meyer denied another defense motion late last month to throw out the suit on claims that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear the claim, that Zakhary and the city are shielded by governmental immunity and that the plaintiff, Sandra Bickel, has not exhausted her administrative remedies.
"For a fourth time now, the court has denied the city's attempt to get Mr. Zakhary off the hook," Bickel's attorney Ryan Johnson said after a hearing Tuesday. "We are pleased with the court's ruling again. Like we said, the court has ruled four times on the issue, and Mr. Zakhary remains on the case."
Zakhary, who was appointed chief in 1985 and joint public safety director and city manager in 2001, is accused of sexual misconduct and harassment in the workplace against Bickel, a 17-year public safety employee. The lawsuit claims Zakhary “permeated” city offices with “ongoing lewd, inappropriate and sexualized comments often directed at specific female employees."
Barrett declined comment after the ruling Tuesday but told the court he would appeal the decision.
Johnson argued that Zakhary's actions were conducted outside the scope of his civic responsibilities but happened while Zakhary was an employee of the city, making both the city and Zakhary responsible.
"The city's attorneys are trying to suggest that rubbing your genitals on somebody and simulating a sex act is within the course and scope of employment of the police chief," Johnson said. "We just think that sexual misconduct, like simulating sex acts, isn't within the scope of the police chief's duties and we think most people in this county would agree with us."
Zakhary was placed on paid administrative leave as city manager in late March, about two weeks after he resigned from his role as public safety director. In early April, Zakhary also resigned as city manager.
"For some reason, the city's attorneys are hellbent on getting Mr. Zakhary off the hook here, and we are disappointed that the city's resources and attorneys are spending all this time and effort to protect the perpetrator," Johnson said. "The city most certainly fostered an environment that was hostile, sexually charged, humiliating and degrading to women."