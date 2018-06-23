As a veteran of World War II, Leo Husak earned the right to be buried in any national cemetery in the country, including Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, across the Potomac River from the nation's capital.
For decades, Husak's mother, Julia, dreamed and prayed that her oldest son's body would be found and identified so it could be brought back home to West, the hometown he left to serve his country with other members of what has become known as "the greatest generation."
Husak, who would have been 95 in August, was laid to rest near his parents Saturday with full military honors after his younger brother, Johnny, told a crowd of about 200 at a memorial service that his mother's prayers have finally been answered.
Three of Husak's brothers, Johnny, Edwin and Fred, and his sister, Irene Lancaster, attended the service at West Brethren Church in West and shared their memories of their older brother, who promised Edwin he would return from the war and make a football player out of him.
That did not happen, but Edwin said he made all-district at West High School nonetheless.
Leo Husak's body was returned to West on Tuesday night to a hero's welcome after his remains, long buried as an unidentified soldier in the Netherlands, were identified in February through DNA and dental records.
The close-knit West community rallied around the Husak family, as a motorcade with military and law enforcement officers returned Husak's remains from a Dallas airport to West as West residents, veterans groups and others waved American flags along the processional route.
West Police Chief Darryl Barton, whose relatives also fought in World War II, helped organize the welcome home for Husak and attended the memorial service Saturday at the church in which Barton was baptized and raised.
A sign standing in the lobby of the church Saturday listed the names of 45 members of West Brethren Church who fought in World War II. Many made it back home. Others, like Leo Husak, did not.
"The story itself is unique and heartwarming because of how it brings closure now to this family, who are members of this church," Barton said. "The community as a whole took interest because one of our hometown boys from World War II is coming back home a hero after all these years. The fact that it was all made possible through the DNA process is amazing. It should give hope to other families with members missing in action to realize there is hope to recover their loved ones."
Husak was a 21-year-old Army staff sergeant when he was killed in January 1945 in German's Hurtgen Forest, according to a press release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The battle in the forest lasted almost five months and was one of the longest battles American troops were involved in.
Because of the ongoing fighting, Husak's remains could not be recovered by his unit. The American Graves Registration Command collected unidentified remains after the war, including Husak's and labeled them with identification numbers, according to the press release. Husak was buried in the Netherlands National Cemetery.
Johnny Husak said each grave of an unknown soldier was adopted by a family from the Netherlands. That family took meticulous care of Husak's grave as a tribute to America's help in the war effort, he said. His family recently found the family who took care of the grave and contacted them to thank them for their loving care of Husak's grave.
Johnny Husak and his siblings gave DNA samples in 2000 to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which linked their DNA to the unidentified remains of their brother in 2016. They were sent to the agency's lab at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, where scientists used DNA and dental samples to confirm Husak's identify in February, according to the press release.
Johnny Husak, of Haughton, Louisiana, who worked decades to make his mother's dream a reality, said the call from the POW/MIA agency telling them the news about their brother was "like a bolt out of the blue."
Fred Husak, of Robinson, was born seven years after his brother's death and said he does not remember his mother talking about his older brother that much. But his picture hung on the wall, and he knows she missed him and loved him very much. Fred Husak's daughter named her son Leo, and he is thrilled his brother's name lives on, Fred said.
More than 400,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were killed, and 72,917 are still unaccounted for, according to the POW/MIA agency's press release. The agency considers about 26,000 still possibly recoverable.