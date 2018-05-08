The fledgling Explorer Scouts program in West is getting a hand from a pair of police officers who came of age in a similar program in Waco.
Officers Justin Gonzales and Chris Mayfield, new officers in the West Police Department, are rebooting the West Explorers Post 417 in an effort to draw more youth into policing and improve community outreach.
Both officers had served participated with Waco Police Explorer Post 415 before becoming later becoming officers themselves, and they’re getting help from their old post in building up West’s new Explorers Post 417. They hope to draw recruits at an information meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in West.
“All the years I was with Waco Explorers and all the community outreach we were able to do was really encouraging,” Mayfield, lead post adviser, said. “One day, our Explorers will be able to utilize what they’ve learned here and go on when they are adults.”
West police started Explorers Post 417 last year with about eight students from the area, hoping to build bridges between youth and law enforcement in the small town, which has 10 regular officers and three reserve officers.
West Police Chief Darryl Barton said that after the first year, the department faced a short delay in renewing the post assignment, but the need was apparent.
“At the end of last year, we told our Explorers that we were going to break from weekly meetings during the holidays,” Barton said. “Every year, you have to renew with the national organization, so when we were going to renew in January, one thing led to another, and it was difficult for us to get back where we needed to be.”
Barton said both Gonzales and Mayfield have sparked new interest into the Explorers post. Gonzales, 26, was with the Waco Explorers from 2007 to 2011, and until recently served as a police officer in Beverly Hills. Mayfield, 32, participated in Waco’s post from 2001 to 2006 and has worked in Mart.
Although the first meeting of the post was last week, an introductory meeting and recruitment gathering will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the West EMS building at 411 Meadow Drive.
West Explorer Emilie Jenkins, 15, will be returning to the post this year, serving as a lieutenant.
“It was a lot of fun last year,” she said. “When they showed up at the school last year, it seemed like it was just going to be fun, but I really got into the experience. You really got to see what officers do and it really became a family away from my family.”
The Explorers program is a branch of the Boy Scouts of America, and both boys and girls are eligible to apply. With an application fee, participants are allowed to enroll if they are in school, or have graduated from high school, maintain a “C” average and have parental permission if they are underage.
“A buddy of mine got me into it, and I thought it would be interesting,” said Will McWilliams, 17, who serves as a sergeant with the post. “I, at first, just thought we were just going to sit around and talk about stuff, but we actually did exercises and training. It was pretty fun.
“I think it really is good for the community.”
West Explorers currently has about five members, but its leaders hope to grow their team and participate in national competitions. Gonzales said the post will be working with Waco Police Explorer Post 415 and adviser Sofie Martinez for guidance in growing the post.
“I really hope we can show (Explorers) what policing is really about and show what really happens,” Gonzales said. “When I went through the Explorer program, it really showed me that this is what I wanted to do and helped direct me.”
For more information about West Police Explorers Post 417, contact West Police Department at 826-5311.