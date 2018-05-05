In a small move part of a much larger picture, the city of Mart demolished several dilapidated and vacant houses last week in hopes of making room for new beauty in the community and selling the lots for future development.
Five homes have been flattened on the west side of town, Mayor Pro Tem Henry Witt III said. At the next city council meeting, elected officials will decide whether to start a voluntary demolition program to assist private owners who want to tear down houses beyond practical repair, Witt said.
“We want people to consider Mart when they are looking at places to move in McLennan County,” he said. “We want to beautify the area.”
The push to demolish vacant houses is another step city leaders have taken as of late to turn the city around improve the quality of life in the area.
The houses also posed a public health hazard for the eastern McLennan County town, Witt said.
“The biggest thing to me in trying to get, and continue, the financial health of the city, is to improve our tax base,” Witt said.
Cities have three primary ways to raise money: taxes, utility bills and fines and fees.
Witt said a developer has already reached out with interest in buying the now-vacant properties. He declined to give further details while negotiations are ongoing.
Brentwood Realty agent Collin Coats said home sales prices in the city have increased each year since 2015, based on his analysis of multiple listing service information on nonmanufactured homes on less than an acre of land.
Eleven homes in that category sold in 2015, for an average of $50,861. Twelve sold in 2016 for an average of $61,758. Eight sold last year for an average of $67,657, and two have sold so far this year, for an average of $73,750, Coats said. Three more houses in the city are under contract to be sold, he said.
Since 2013, the list of surplus city-owned properties has shrunk from about 25 to 5, Witt said. New city machinery, a healthier fund balance and a grant from the Heart of Texas Council of Governments to cover part of the cost cleared the way to making the five remaining properties more attractive to potential buyers by clearing the lots, he said.
The reduction in city-owned property speaks volumes of the improved housing market, Witt said. Vacant storefronts in downtown Mart are also starting to find new life, he said.
Developer Kollin Behrghundi recently bought a two-story building downtown built in 1905 at 420 E. Texas Ave. Behrghundi is transforming the space into the city’s only coffee shop, liquor store, gym and barbershop.
Witt said the change in pace can be credited to a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant the city got in August 2015 that will pay for a $17.5 million overhaul of the city's water system. It will also cover the cost of rebuilding streets torn up to access water lines.
McLennan County agreed last month to help with the project, keeping in on track, he said.
Poor water pressure and street conditions have been the main deterrents keeping people from moving to Mart, Kelly Realtors agent Kyla Dieterich said.
Homes that do come up for sale still tend to sell quickly, Dieterich said.
“Anything that comes on the market is gone pretty quickly,” she said. “Some stuff goes before being fully marketed.”
Buyers are attracted to the fair prices, and most are seeking out a smaller community that is close enough to a bigger city like Waco, she said.
“A lot of people moving from bigger markets, especially from out of state, are attracted to really small communities on the outskirts of bigger towns,” Dieterich said.
The city's move to tear down dilapidated houses that are unlivable will help tremendously, Dieterich said. There are not enough houses on the market to meet the demand, she said.
“I think just like Waco, honestly, we’re riding the coattails of Waco being a nationally recognized market at this point because of Fixer Upper and Chip and Joanna Gaines,” she said. “Mart is only a couple miles out of town. Seventeen miles up the road is not that big of deal.”