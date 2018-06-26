Two Hewitt city employees have filed complaints with the state against Mayor Ed Passalugo and council member Kurt Krakowian, claiming both officials retaliated against them after they filed discrimination complaints last month.
In a statement, Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood and Cassie Rose Muske also called on both elected officials to resign.
They also are asking the city to publicly reveal the results of an investigation into their original complaints that the city hired an outside firm to conduct, their attorney, Ryan C. Johnson, said.
“It’s been more than a month since Allgood and Muske filed formal discrimination complaints with the city,” Johnson said. “The city paid an outside law firm to perform an investigation, and it is our understanding that the investigation verified their claims and that the city council was informed of the same during a recent executive session. Yet, the city has done nothing to remedy the situation. Previously, Mayor Passalugo called for this process to be ‘transparent’ and ‘out-in-the-open.’ Yet the results of the outside investigation are being kept secret, outside the view of the public.”
The complaints, including the original ones filed with the city in May, were filed Monday with the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division.
Since Allgood and Muske filed the original complaints with the city, Passalugo and Krakowian have retaliated, Johnson said.
“There have been attempts to eliminate their jobs since that happened or to change their jobs or diminish their roles,” Johnson said.
Passalugo, who has hired Waco attorney Peter Rusek to represent him, said Wednesday he had no response to the request for him to resign and he has no idea when the results of the investigation will be released.
“I’m just told to be quiet,” Passalugo said.
Passalugo directed questions to Charles Buenger, an attorney for the city.
Buenger said the investigation into the original complaints is “mostly completed.” He said litigation has been threatened, and attorney-client privilege prevents him from commenting further. The city council would have to vote to waive attorney-client privilege, he said.
The city of Hewitt’s next scheduled meeting is July 2. An agenda for the meeting has not yet been posted.
Hewitt Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry said Monday that Buenger advised the council to not discuss the investigation.
“I think in fairness to you guys, the city, we need to let everybody know what we can as soon as we can,” Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry filed a complaint with the city May 17 alleging official misconduct by Passalugo. He wrote that Passalugo may have circumvented Texas open meetings laws by trying to create a “walking quorum,” or polling multiple council members to effectively reach a decision on city business without a called meeting.
The council voted May 21 to hire Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross and Gannaway to investigate the complaints. Last week, the council met in a special meeting behind closed doors for 3½ hours and heard from the firm.
Council members and Buenger would not discuss what happened at the meeting.
During the May 21 meeting, Passalugo said, “I want to get everything out in the open. I want a thorough investigation. I want the citizens of Hewitt to know what is going on; to know that we are working for their good; and when a roadblock comes in front of us, we don’t just stop,” according to meeting minutes.
Krakowian did not return calls for comment. Krakowian was appointed March 19 to his council seat by a unanimous vote. The term ends in May 2019. Passalugo, who was Mayor Pro Tem at the time, made the motion to appoint Krakowian.
The complaint filed by Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, states Passalugo “has publicly harassed me by declaring in a public forum that I’d attained my position at the city because I was a young woman, rather than based on my qualifications. Mayor Passalugo has, on numerous occasions, spoken to me in a demeaning and humiliating fashion in public forums.”
The complaint states that even after reporting discriminatory conduct to city officials, she continued being subjected to retaliation and additional discriminatory conduct.
Allgood said that at the May 21 council meeting, which almost 100 people attended, Krakowian “again berated my actions, tried to shame and embarrass me.”
Her complaint also alleges men in similar positions before she was at the city were paid significantly more than she is.
“I’ve even voluntarily taken on a third role, that of HR Director, which was also a stand-alone position prior to my employment with the city,” the complaint states.
Allgood started Feb. 25, 2015, with the city of 110 employees.
She was hired on as an intern making $9 an hour. The city made her a full-time employee May 18, 2015, and she has been promoted several times, taking on additional duties and receiving additional pay.
Since her last pay increase, Allgood “has received additional duties including supervisory responsibility for parks and streets, drainage, emergency management, fleet, and building maintenance,” according to documents. “Also, Katie is one of only two department directors NOT currently receiving educational incentive pay.”
Muske, Hewitt’s parks and media coordinator, alleges Passalugo and Krakowian publicly ridiculed and con- fronted her in a city council meeting.
“The threats, discrimination, bullying, and harsh treatment by Passalugo and Krakowian have made it extremely uncomfortable, difficult and impossible to perform my job duties,” Muske’s complaint states. “And the treatment I’ve received (and at least one other female staff member) are much different than our male counterparts.”
Muske started working for the city Aug. 24, 2015.
“Mayor Passalugo bullied me into making him coffee and serving coffee to him, when this is clearly not part of my job description,” Muske wrote in the complaint to the state. “More than just asking me to make him coffee, he does so in an angry way, criticizing me while doing so. Passalugo has made it clear that I am obligated to serve him in this manner at the office because I am a woman.”
The two formal complaints filed with the city in May state the mayor engaged in defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, and the general creation of a hostile work environment.
Allgood’s and Muske’s complaints to the state included character references from other city employees. Letters include a note from Fire Chief Lance Bracco showing support for both employees.