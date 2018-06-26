Two Hewitt city employees have filed complaints with the state against Mayor Ed Passalugo and council member Kurt Krakowian, claiming both elected officials retaliated against them after they filed their original discrimination complaint in May.
In a statement , Belinda Kay (Katie) Allgood and Cassie Rose Muske also called on both men to resign .
They are also asking the city to publicly reveal the results of the investigation performed by the outside law firm hired to investigate the complaints, said their attorney Ryan C. Johnson, of Johnson Hobbs Squires, LLP.
“It’s been more than a month since Allgood and Muske filed formal discrimination complaints with the city,” Johnson said. “The city paid an outside law firm to perform an investigation and it is our understanding that the investigation verified their claims and that the city council was informed of the same during a recent executive session. Yet, the city has done nothing to remedy the situation. Previously, Mayor Passalugo called for this process to be ‘transparent’ and ‘out-in-the-open.’ Yet the results of the outside investigation are being kept secret, outside the view of the public.”
The complaints were filed with the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division.
Hewitt Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry said Monday that City Attorney Charles Buenger advised the council to not discuss the investigation. Fortenberry also wants to know where the investigation stands.
“I think in fairness to you guys, the city, we need to let everybody know what we can as soon as we can,” he said.
Fortenberry on May 17 filed a complaint with the city alleging official misconduct by Passalugo. He wrote that Passalugo may have circumvented Texas open meetings laws by trying to create what is known as a “walking quorum.”
The council voted May 21 to hire the Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross and Gannaway to investigate the complaints. On Thursday, the council met in a special meeting behind closed doors for 3½ hours and heard from the firm.
Council members declined to discuss what happened at the meeting.
The complaint filed by Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, states Passalugo “has publicly harassed me by declaring in a public forum that I'd attained my position at the city because I was a young woman, rather than based on my qualifications. Mayor Passalugo has, on numerous occasions, spoken to me in a demeaning and humiliating fashion in public forums.”
The complaint states that even after reporting discriminatory conduct to city officials, she continued being subjected to retaliation and additional discriminatory conduct.
Allgood said that at the May 21 council meeting, in which nearly 100 people attended, Krakowian “again berated my actions, tried to shame and embarrass me.”
“Their treatment of me in this public meeting and in front of my colleagues was humiliating,” the complaint states.
Allgood started with the city Feb. 25, 2015.
Muske, Hewitt's parks and media coordinator, alleges Passalugo and Krakowian publicly ridiculed and confronted her in a city council meeting.
“The threats, discrimination, bullying, and harsh treatment by Passalugo and Krakowian have made it extremely uncomfortable, difficult and impossible to perform my job duties,” Muske’s complaint states. “And the treatment I've received (and at least one other female staff member) are much different than our male counterparts.”
Muske began working for the city Aug. 24, 2015.
The two formal complaints filed with the city in May specifically cite claims that the mayor engaged in defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, and the general creation of a hostile work environment.
Allgood's and Muske’s complaints to the state included character references from other city employees. Letters include a note from Fire Chief Lance Bracco showing support for both employees.
Krakowian was appointed May 19 to his council seat, for a term ending in May 2019.
The city of Hewitt’s next scheduled meeting is July 2.
Johnson and Scott James also represented Sandra Bickel, a 17-year Woodway city employee whose complaints of sexual harassment led to the resignation in April of Yost Zakhary, longtime public safety director and city manager. Bickel has since filed a lawsuit against the city of Woodway and Zakhary alleging Zakhary created a hostile work environment with persistent inappropriate comments and behavior. She also alleged assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress and charges the city violated the Texas Civil Rights Act by allowing a hostile work environment to continue.