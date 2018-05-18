Two formal complaints from city employees against Hewitt Mayor Ed Passalugo claim the mayor has engaged in defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, and has generally created a hostile work environment.
In documents obtained by the Tribune-Herald, the employees allege that “these numerous occurrences have been documented and witnessed” and that the employees fear their jobs are in jeopardy “due to Mayor Passalugo’s threats and intimidation.” Hewitt City Manager Adam Miles said that he, too, has witnessed some of the behavior reflected in the complaints.
The Hewitt City Council is scheduled to discuss the complaints against the mayor Monday night in executive session and will consider hiring a Fort Worth law firm to investigate the allegations.
The city redacted the names of the complainants. However, in a notice of legal claim filed Friday by the women’s attorney, Ryan Johnson, the employees are identified as Belinda Kay (Katie) Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, and Cassie Rose Muske, parks and media coordinator.
The women were aware their identities eventually would become public through the process.
Both women have worked for the city about three years and both currently are working on master’s degrees in public policy and administration, according to Johnson’s letter.
“My clients are talented, well-educated and accomplished women who enjoy their role as public servants and who do not deserve to be the subject of discrimination in the workplace,” Johnson said.
A third complaint alleging official misconduct against Passalugo also has been filed. However, Miles declined to release that complaint until it is presented Monday night to the Hewitt City Council.
Miles said the two women and other employees have expressed concerns about their job security. He said he may be a “little close to the situation” because he is a witness to some of the alleged incidents.
“I think the investigation will reveal that this has been an ongoing, multiple-year situation,” Miles said.
Miles said he sent Passalugo and city council members copies of the complaints by Allgood and Muske on Friday morning. The complaints currently are not being investigated as a criminal matter, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Mayor’s response
Passalugo will be allowed to attend Monday night’s city council meeting, but city staff have asked him not to contact city employees or to enter city buildings where city employees are present.
Passalugo said Friday he had not seen copies of the complaints but was made aware of the allegations by the Tribune-Herald.
“In my job, I can’t hire or fire anybody,” Passalugo said. “That is the job of the city manager. I think this is all BS. I have very little contact with city employees, outside of going to the city council meetings. When I go to the council meetings, I shake everybody’s hand, and if I have an opinion, I state my opinion at the meeting.”
Passalugo said most all his interactions with city council members have been done in public forums. He said he had a meeting with Miles on May 8 about concerns he had, shortly after his unopposed re-election, but he declined to specify those concerns.
“As the mayor and as a part of the council, our duties are to advise the city manager on a direction, whether that is on budgets, hiring new people or the direction of what we should be doing for our city and our citizens,” Passalugo said. “I thought that meeting was confidential with the city manager, but from what he said, he is very open with his staff, so he probably told his staff everything we talked about.”
Passalugo said the allegations are too broad for him to know how to respond to them. He said he hopes the city will hire an independent investigator, and he believes the allegations will be found to be without merit.
The two complaints also include general allegations of “interference of official duties,” disruption of public business, violation of due process and disparate treatment.
In Johnson’s letter to the city, he charges that Passalugo and one or more council members “may have directed certain harassment, discrimination and unlawful conduct toward one or more female employees.”
“More specifically, the ongoing discriminatory conduct of Mayor Passalugo has demoralized city staff, hampers female employees’ ability to perform their public service and presents a serious safety concern for female employees of the city of Hewitt, including Ms. Allgood and Muske,” the letter states.
The letter says that “third-party citizens,” not only city employees, have witnessed Passalugo’s “harassment and/or discriminatory conduct.
“Mr. Passalugo has reportedly harassed one female employee for being pregnant, repeatedly asking the female if and when she would return to work after the pregnancy — making here feel ‘uncomfortable, vulnerable and powerless.’ Passalugo publicly referred to certain female employees, including Ms. Allgood and Muske, as ‘burger flippers,’ despite the fact that both are accomplished public servants with college degrees,” the letter alleges.
Johnson also alleges that Passalugo and one or more city council members have worked “behind closed doors to take additional adverse, unlawful employment actions against the female employees without affording them the due process to which they are legally entitled.”
“Frankly, the citizens of Hewitt deserve better,” the letter states.
Miles said the allegations require an investigation.
“As an employer, the city of Hewitt has a duty and obligation to take these complaints seriously, investigate these claims and protect the confidentiality of these complainants,” Miles said.
Johnson and Scott James also represent Sandra Bickel, a 17-year Woodway city employee whose complaints of sexual harassment led to the resignation in March of Yost Zakhary, longtime public safety director and city manager.
Bickel has since filed a lawsuit against the city of Woodway and Zakhary that alleges Zakhary created a hostile work environment with persistent inappropriate comments and behavior. She also alleges assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress and charges the city violated the Texas Civil Rights Act by allowing a hostile work environment to continue.
“There are Harvey Weinsteins all across America, even in the city of Hewitt,” Johnson said, referring to the film producer who has been accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct. “This has been going on and kind of culminated in past weeks and months, but I think they were moved to step forward.”
Johnson said the women felt “empowered” by how the events in Woodway unfolded. The episode gave them the courage to file the complaints and possibly to pursue legal action, he said.
Miles said he will ask the council Monday night to authorize the Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross & Gannaway to conduct an independent review of the accusations.
However, City Council member Kurt Krakowian said he will propose the city ask the Texas Rangers to investigate the complaints instead of the law firm. He said he also will ask that the discussion on the matter be held during the public meeting, not executive session.
“The allegations that I have seen so far are so vague that it is hard to even talk about what they are at this point,” Krakowian said. “I guess we will learn more on Monday and then we will try to find out what is in the best interest of the citizens of Hewitt.”