Hewitt City Council members openly discussed allegations against Mayor Ed Passalugo and Councilman Kurt Krakowian in social media and public meetings leading up to a May 21 vote to hire a Fort Worth law firm to investigate those charges.
But after a 3 1/2-hour meeting Thursday with the firm, those same elected officials had nothing to say about the investigation — whether it has wrapped up or whether it found any wrongdoing.
The city council met Thursday morning in a special called meeting behind closed doors to hear from an official with Lynn, Ross and Gannaway regarding the investigation of formal complaints against Passalugo and Krakowian.
After the meeting concluded, council members and City Attorney Charles Buenger responded to questions with “no comment.”
City Manager Adam Miles, who did not attend the meeting, said he had no way of knowing if the investigation was concluded.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is July 2.
The city is paying the firm $250 per hour, Miles said. A final bill or number of hours work had not been submitted by the firm by Thursday afternoon, Miles said.
The Tribune-Herald requested any and all information from the investigation presented to the city council, but Buenger said the entire presentation was spoken, and there was no written document to share.
The council May 21 voted 6-1 to hire the Fort Worth law firm to investigate complaints made by city employees, who said Passalugo created a “hostile work environment.” Miles said the firm was contacted either that night or the following morning.
Two employees filed formal complaints against Passalugo on various grounds, including: defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, as well as creating a hostile work environment. One of the employees also included complaints against Krakowian.
Hewitt Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry filed also filed a complaint, accusing Passalugo of official misconduct in the form of violating Texas open meetings laws. Fortenberry alleged Passalugo created “walking quorums” by polling city council members about official business without a called meeting. Texas courts have ruled elected officials cannot circumvent the Texas Open Meetings Act by making decisions on public matters in non-quorum meetings, called a “walking quorum,” according to the Texas Attorney General’s 2018 Open Meetings Handbook.
Krakowian, who was appointed to the council March 19, cast the only vote against hiring the law firm. At the time, Krakowian said the law firm had previously worked with Miles and therefore could not be impartial. Krakowian also said that Miles and one of the employees who filed a complaint against him and the mayor have a “conflict of interest” because they are in a romantic relationship.
Brenda Kay (Katie) Allgood wrote in her complaint that a Facebook post made by Krakowian referred to “shenanigans” and “fishy charges” by Miles and Allgood “perpetuated negative rhetoric regarding my reputation and integrity.”
Allgood is the city’s managing director of administration.
Miles has said the city council has known and not objected to the relationship for the past two years.
The other complaint was filed by Cassie Rose Muske, the city’s parks and media coordinator.
“Passalugo publicly referred to certain female employees, including Ms. Allgood and Muske, as ‘burger flippers,’ despite the fact that both are accomplished public servants with college degrees,” the letter states from the two employee’s attorney Ryan Johnson.
“More specifically, the ongoing discriminatory conduct of Mayor Passalugo has demoralized city staff, hampers female employees’ ability to perform their public service and presents a serious safety concern for female employees of the city of Hewitt, including Ms. Allgood and Muske,” the letter states.