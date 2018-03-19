The Hewitt City Council has appointed a new member to replace Alex Snider, who submitted his resignation last week.
Snider informed the council he plans to move outside of Hewitt because of a transfer at work and therefore could no longer serve as a council member, City Manager Adam Miles said.
During a meeting Monday, the council appointed Kurt Krakowian, 53, to serve for the remainder of Snider’s term, which ends in May 2019.
Krakowian is the owner of Texas Variety Entertainment and an actor. He has had bit roles on several network sitcoms. He has also previously worked for State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson.
He has been on the city’s planning and zoning committee for the past four years and has served on other advisory boards, he said.
“I always like to give back to my community,” Krakowian said after his appointment. “I think this is part of giving back to the community.”
Snider, who had served on the council in the at-large seat since 2012, told the council two weeks back he might not be capable of finishing his term, Miles said. Snider’s employer, L3 Technologies, informed him he may be relocated. At the time, he thought he would be able to remain in Hewitt through June, but his move was bumped up, Miles said.
The announcement came too late to get the seat on the May ballot. The council would have had to post the seat in February.
Hewitt council members serve two-year terms.
Snider was born in Alaska and had called Hewitt home for more than six years, according to the city’s website.
If the other six members of the council decided not to appoint a replacement, the seat would have remained vacant until the next council election.