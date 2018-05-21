Hewitt City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to hire a Fort Worth law firm to investigate complaints city employees made last week against Hewitt Mayor Ed Passalugo, whom they said created a “hostile work environment.”
The firm of Lynn, Ross & Gannaway will conduct an independent review of the accusations made against Passalugo in his last several years on the city council. Hewitt police Chief Jim Devlin has also asked the Texas Rangers to conduct a separate criminal investigation into official misconduct complaints against the mayor.
Passalugo, a longtime councilman elected as mayor on May 5, said he has done nothing wrong, and he welcomes a third-party inquiry to clear his name.
“I am here for the citizens, much like any other council person,” Passalugo said. “I will fight to the end for the citizens of Hewitt. I feel like this is a pile-on, but I feel when the facts come out, everyone will see what is really going on.”
Two employees filed formal complaints against Passalugo on various grounds: defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, as well as creating a hostile work environment. Hewitt Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry last Thursday filed a third complaint accusing Passalugo of official misconduct, specifically in violating Texas open meetings laws. Fortenberry alleged that Passalugo created “walking quorums” by polling city council members about official business without a called meeting.
Texas courts have ruled that elected officials cannot circumvent the Texas Open Meetings Act by making decisions on public matters in a series of non-quorum meetings, called a “walking quorum,” according to the Texas Attorney General’s 2018 Open Meetings Handbook.
Councilman Kurt Krakowian cast the only vote against hiring the law firm, saying the firm has worked with City Manager Adam Miles in the past and cannot be impartial. He noted that Brenda Kay (Katie) Allgood, one of the employees who filed a complaint against Passalugo, also filed a complaint against him. She complained that Krakowian’s Facebook post on Monday referring to “shenanigans” and “fishy charges” by Miles and Allgood “perpetuated negative rhetoric regarding my reputation and integrity.”
Krakowian said in an effort to be transparent, he wanted to discuss that complaint in the council’s open session.
He said he only shared the Facebook post to encourage people to come to Monday’s meeting.
In open session Monday, Krakowian said Allgood and Miles have a “conflict of interest” because they are in a romantic relationship.
Asked about the relationship after the meeting, Miles said he has been upfront with the council about that relationship over the last two years and council members have not objected to it.
During public comments, neighbors and residents spoke in support of Passalugo, saying he is a man of faith and good moral compass. They agreed Passalugo deserves due process, and an independent investigation should be conducted.
City council members agreed the investigation by the law firm would outline the allegations and determine whether there is any truth to the employees’ complaints. City Attorney Charles Buenger said he would call the law firm Tuesday to arrange the inquiry.